Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Robot lawnmowers a threat to Swiss hedgehogs

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
17 May 2018
09:59 CEST+02:00
robot lawnmowerbearwolf

Share this article

Robot lawnmowers a threat to Swiss hedgehogs
Young animals are at the greatest risk. Photo: Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
17 May 2018
09:59 CEST+02:00
The machines have become a feature of Swiss gardens in recent years but they are not without their dangers.

“More and more hedgehogs are being scalped by robot lawnmowers, while baby hedgehogs are being completely minced up,” Liliane Männlein with the hedgehog protection group Verein Pro Igel in eastern Switzerland told the news portal 20 Minuten.

The problem is the machines cannot sense small objects and animals. To make matters worse, young hedgehogs don’t run away from the lawnmowers but roll up into a ball.

Read also: Wolves at the door - animal spotted in canton of Zurich

Adolescent hedgehogs are at greatest risk: while the species is generally nocturnal, this group is active during the day when many robot lawnmowers are operational.

The most dangerous models

To find out which robot lawnmowers posed the greatest risk to hedgehogs, Verein Pro Igel used an apple as a dummy animal. Their finding was the machines with ground clearance of 4.5 centimetres or more were the most dangerous.

In those cases, the apples were “chewed up”, the organisation said.

But help may be on the way. Bernhard Bader with the organisation has been invited to visit Swedish manufacturer Husqvarna to talk to engineers about a possible solution.

Verein Pro Igel also notes lawn trimmers are also dangerous and that people should check in the bushes and undergrowth before using those machines to check no animals are hiding there.

But roads remain the biggest danger for hedgehogs in Switzerland with thousands of the animals being run over every year, according to the hedgehog group.

robot lawnmowerbearwolf
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Learn French in Switzerland: A fully immersive experience

Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it’s an Alpadia language course.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Opinion: why Zug is becoming the best place to live in Switzerland
  2. Swiss police arrest man in Deadpool costume
  3. Updated: Swiss Islamic council members in court over alleged terrorist propaganda video
  4. UN Palestinian refugee agency 'part of the problem': Swiss foreign minister
  5. Robot lawnmowers a threat to Swiss hedgehogs
Advertisement

Discussion forum

18/05
Translated and certified
18/05
Celebrate the Royal Wedding with us in Zürich.
18/05
San Bernardino Tunnel closed [coach burned out]
18/05
Tax number? which of the three?
18/05
Funny names of towns and villages
18/05
Pillar 3A insurance - how to cancel without...
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

27/04
Professional integral coaching - Opportunity for change
26/04
Furnished room in a shared apartment available immediately
20/04
Office Based Assistance Help During Summer 2018!
05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
21/03
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement