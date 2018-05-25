Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Switzerland has the best railways in Europe: survey

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
25 May 2018
09:34 CEST+02:00
sbbrailway

Share this article

Switzerland has the best railways in Europe: survey
Photo: swiss-image.ch/Marcus Gyger
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
25 May 2018
09:34 CEST+02:00
Swiss Federal Railways, SBB, has come out top in a survey of European rail operators, beating off strong competition from Germany’s Deutsche Bahn and Austria’s ÖBB.

The Great Train Comparison conducted by British travel portal Loco2 compared 16 major European operators and voted the Swiss national railway operator best overall.

The compilers of the first-ever comparative report said that within Switzerland and on international services Swiss trains were “uniformly excellent”.

The SBB scooped first place in four of 12 categories and came second in a further three.

For families with kids, disabled passengers, cyclists and winter sports SBB was unbeatable, Loco2 said.

Swiss Railways were praised for “their ingenuity in converting some of their trains into playgrounds on wheels”, a reference to the Ticki Park adventure area on some intercity trains.

© SBB CFF FFS

There was also recognition of the “sophisticated offering” for people with disabilities, cycle-friendly trains and opportunities for bike rental at stations, and the SBB Snow-n-Rail ticket that combines discounted travel to the slopes with a reduced-rate ski pass.

SBB came second for foodies, with its regional specialities winning a mention although the food could be “pricey”.

Switzerland came a close second to Germany in the “environmentalists” category, for its commitment to renewable energy, and was also runner-up in the “couples” category.

It is the second time in the space of a month that the SBB has been singled out for praise. In April it bagged first place in the 2017 European Railway Performance Index, coming out ahead of Denmark, Finland and Germany.

 

 

sbbrailway
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Switzerland has fifth 'most powerful' passport in the world
  2. Here are the jobs that need filling in Switzerland
  3. Swiss retiree invents 'king of all barbecues'
  4. Switzerland annual emergency siren test to be repeated today
  5. Switzerland has the best railways in Europe: survey
Advertisement

Discussion forum

26/05
Prohaus AG - Opinions please
26/05
Online shopping outside EU
25/05
Salt Fiber Box
25/05
Vaud: taking over the rent and owner wants...
25/05
Looking for female basketball players Zurich
25/05
Inheritance and spouse assets
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

21/05
Private bedroom for rent in Zurich
27/04
Professional integral coaching - Opportunity for change
26/04
Furnished room in a shared apartment available immediately
20/04
Office Based Assistance Help During Summer 2018!
05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
View all notices
Advertisement