Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Richly-decorated Roman mosaic uncovered during Swiss building works

George Mills
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
6 September 2018
09:49 CEST+02:00
historyancient romearchaelogy

Share this article

Richly-decorated Roman mosaic uncovered during Swiss building works
A detail of the mosaic. Photo: L. Francey/O. Heubi, Site et Musée romains d’Avenches
George Mills
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
6 September 2018
09:49 CEST+02:00
Pipe laying works in the Swiss town of Avenches have led to the discovery of a highly detailed Roman mosaic.

The mosaic features a border of yellow stone tiles known as tesserae while the central section shows a 'cantharus' drinking vessel upon which two birds are perched.

Measuring 1.55 metres squared, the mosaic will be cleaned on site before being moved to the Roman Museum in Avenches.

Read also: Ancient Roman fridge discovered near Basel keeps beer cool for months

The floor tiling was found in a little-explored section on the outer edges of the Roman settlement of Aventicum, the canton of Vaud said in a statement.

The amphitheatre of Avenches is still used for concerts today. Photo: Swiss Tourism

Founded around 15BC, Aventicum became the capital of the Roman Switzerland after the conquest of territory previously held by the tribe known as the Helvetii.

Remains of the colony's amphitheatre, which could hold up to 16,000 people, a theatre and the so-called Cigognier, or stork, temple can still be visited today.

The Roman museum is housed in a five-story medieval tower and displays Roman objects from Aventicum.

This bust of emperor Marcus Aurelius was discovered in Avenches. Photo: Swiss Tourism

Perhaps the most famous of those finds is a gold bust the emperor Marcus Aurelius which was found at some point during the late 1930s and early 1940s. Unfortunately, only a copy is on display in the Avenches museum as the original is considered too valuable to be housed there.

Read also: Archaeologists find 7,000-year-old human remains in Swiss city

historyancient romearchaelogy
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. ISIS using Swiss-made hand grenades in Syria: report
  2. QUIZ: How well do you know your Swiss geography?
  3. Swiss scientists struggle to find people who are scared of snakes
  4. Switzerland eyes ‘EU-deal lite’ in bid to rescue failing talks with Brussels
  5. Swiss region plans Jewish tourism etiquette guide
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six things to think about before moving abroad with your family

Moving is never easy. Even a move across town requires significant planning, preparation and, of course, packing! Here are our tips for how to make your international relocation as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. ISIS using Swiss-made hand grenades in Syria: report
  2. QUIZ: How well do you know your Swiss geography?
  3. Swiss scientists struggle to find people who are scared of snakes
  4. Switzerland eyes ‘EU-deal lite’ in bid to rescue failing talks with Brussels
  5. Swiss region plans Jewish tourism etiquette guide
Advertisement

Discussion forum

06/09
Siemens/Samung tumble driers?
06/09
Flight Delay
06/09
Buying a house on both our names and one paying
06/09
Favorite Health Insurance Right Now?
06/09
Health insurance for tourists - inadequate...
06/09
New to Switzerland and tacos
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

15/08
Private Chef Looking for Work
07/08
Bright 1.5 Room Flat near Hegibachplatz, Zurich
07/08
Decorated Chinese Cabinet
07/08
Solid Rosewood Table with 6 Chairs
16/07
Searching two-bedroom apt in Geneva due to family extension
09/07
Activities for Women of all Nationalities
View all notices
Advertisement