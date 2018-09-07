Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Hundreds sign up for universal basic income experiment in Swiss town

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
7 September 2018
21:03 CEST+02:00
universal basic incomeguaranteed income

Share this article

Hundreds sign up for universal basic income experiment in Swiss town
Rheinau Abbey is probably the town's best known landmark. Photo: Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
7 September 2018
21:03 CEST+02:00
Nearly 600 people have signed on to take part in a universal basic income (UBI) experiment in the northern Swiss town of Rheinau meaning researchers are close to hitting the number needed for the project to have any chance of going ahead.

In the seven days since the enrolment process began, 588 residents of the town have agreed to take part in the project which would see participating adults receive a monthly universal basic income (UBI) of 2,500 francs ($2,570) for a year.

This means the woman behind the experiment, Swiss filmmaker Rebecca Panian, has almost hit her target of at least 650 participants.

Read also: A guaranteed income - why the Swiss said no

This figure equates to half the population of Rheinau and she considers it the absolute minimum level of participation required before the fundraising stage of the project can go ahead.

The money for the 12-month UBI project would come from crowdfunding or donations from institutions, with the total cost of the experiment estimated at three to five million francs.

If Panian can secure funding, she plans to film the results accompanied by a team of four researchers including sociologists, an economist and a media linguist.

Panian was inspired by the 2016 referendum in which Swiss voters overwhelmingly said no to the idea of a UBI of 2,500 francs over concerns about how it would be funded as well as fears it could jeopardise the country's existing social welfare system.

But Panian strongly believes the idea is worthy of an in-depth practical experiment and not just discussion.

The deadline for enrolment in the project is September 17th but only residents who moved to Rheinau before June 5th are eligible to take part.

In another catch, participants who earn more than 2,500 francs, even if that money comes from social welfare, will be required to repay any money received during the 12-month period if the experiment goes ahead.

Read also: Show us your wages - Swiss campaign aims to smash income taboo

universal basic incomeguaranteed income
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Nine things that are sure to surprise you about moving to Switzerland
  2. Millimetre perfect: Swiss bus driver shows what Alpine parking is all about
  3. Swiss region plans Jewish tourism etiquette guide
  4. 34 huskies seized as long-running animal abuse case finally ends
  5. What a new study says about the sex lives of young Swiss people
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six things to think about before moving abroad with your family

Moving is never easy. Even a move across town requires significant planning, preparation and, of course, packing! Here are our tips for how to make your international relocation as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Nine things that are sure to surprise you about moving to Switzerland
  2. Millimetre perfect: Swiss bus driver shows what Alpine parking is all about
  3. Swiss region plans Jewish tourism etiquette guide
  4. 34 huskies seized as long-running animal abuse case finally ends
  5. What a new study says about the sex lives of young Swiss people
Advertisement

Discussion forum

07/09
Pharmacy diploma from non EU countries-->eidgenössische...
07/09
Sunrise... Sunset
07/09
A conversation overheard
07/09
Is it legal to beat the crap out of your kids?
07/09
Dietician Lausanne
07/09
Identification safe deposit box key
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

15/08
Private Chef Looking for Work
07/08
Bright 1.5 Room Flat near Hegibachplatz, Zurich
07/08
Decorated Chinese Cabinet
07/08
Solid Rosewood Table with 6 Chairs
16/07
Searching two-bedroom apt in Geneva due to family extension
09/07
Activities for Women of all Nationalities
View all notices
Advertisement