Swiss public broadcaster refuses to air advert for sex toys advent calendar

The Local
10 October 2018
Photo: KateNovikova/Depositphotos
Swiss public broadcaster SRF has denied an advertising slot to a company selling an advent calendar with sex toys.

An advert by Swiss online sex toys retailer Amorana has been refused airtime by Swiss public broadcaster SRF. Amorana's advent calendar offers dildos and other sex toys as presents in the calendar, although the products do not feature in the advert.

 
The advert shows a woman dressed as a superhero shoving an advent calendar into her man's arms, after slapping him, and declaring: "This is a great Christmas present." The advert does not implicitly make any reference to sex or sex toys. 

A spokeswoman for the public broadcaster SRF said the decision was made in consideration for "the moral values" of minority groups that could be sensitive to the content, according to Swiss daily 20 Minutes.  

Amorana's co-founder Alan Frei told The Local his company received the following response from SRF:

"Even if the advertised spot only implies Amorana's offer in this form, the offer is the same. We (SRF) do not want to violate the values and feelings of individual audiences and, for image reasons, we do not want to offer ourselves as an advertising platform for sex paraphernalia."

READ ALSO: US researcher blasts Swiss magazine's sexist depiction

The broadcaster was accused of double standards though as one of its own shows last year ran a programme called 'Vibrator Test - What Women Like'. Amorana, in a statement, also accused the broadcaster of double standards, asking why SRF broadcasts product tests for vibrators and documentaries on sex toys, but won't allow advertising. 

The Amorana advert will still run on private broadcasters "that don't have a problem with our advert", Alan Frei, Amorana's co-founder, told The Local by email. 

READ MORE: Swiss broadcaster to cut less jobs than previously announced

 

 

 

 

