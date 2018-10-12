Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Formula One driver Raikkonen fined for colliding with parked car in Switzerland

12 October 2018
Ferrari's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen. Photo: Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP.
The Finnish former F1 World Champion reportedly crashed into a parked car in the canton of Zug, where he lives.

Mastering daunting street courses at breakneck speeds while racing against the world's top drivers does not necessarily mean you can handle a tranquil Swiss parking lot.  Just ask Formula 1 star Kimi Raikkonen. 

The Finnish former F1 champion has been ordered to pay a fine of 350 Swiss francs ($353, €304) after crashing into a parked car in his hometown of Baar, in the northern Canton of Zug, Switzerland's ATS news agency reported Friday October 12th. 

The agency said the incident in May occurred when Raikkonen veered to avoid an oncoming vehicle and collided with a car parked to his right. 

Raikkonen will also be responsible for a 450-franc administrative fee, according to ATS. Police in Zug did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Raikkonen learned last month that his team Ferrari will not be retaining his services for 2019. The Finn will move to Sauber for at least the next two seasons.

