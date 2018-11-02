IN PICTURES: First ever M-Budget hotel room unveiled

Migros

Most people who have frequented a Migros supermarket, will already be familiar with the company’s M-Budget product line – and its instantly recognisable green and white branding.

M-Budget is the supermarket giant’s low priced line and has become so popular that, in recent years, it has developed something of a cult following in Switzerland.

As well as food products, customers can buy M-Budget clothes, baby wipes and nappies, cleaning materials, cooking utensils, pet food, stationary, holidays, mobile phone contracts and more.

This week, however, a new M-Budget product (of sorts) was unveiled as the first ever M-Budget hotel room was opened in St Gallen.

True to form, the double room features a whole lot of the line’s trademark green and white, including a M-Budget bed spread, rug, lamp, tooth brush and toilet lid cover.

"People have reacted very positively to the room, and we have already secured many reservations," Natalie Brägger, the project's communication manager told The Local.

"The room is already fully booked on every Saturday right up until February. It is still available on other days of the week though."

If you are interested in trying out the new M-Budget room, then you'll have to make the trip to St Gallen as there are no plans to open other rooms in Switzerland.

"Hotel Säntispark, which is part of Migros Eastern Switzerland, had the idea for the M-Budget hotel room and, at the moment, we just want to wait and see how it is received by customers.

"We can imagine opening another M-budget room in the Hotel Säntispark, but there are currently no plans to spread the M-budget hotel rooms nationally."

What does it look like?

The M-Budget room is 28 square metres in size and is located within the four-star Säntispark Hotel. An overnight stay for two people costs 99CHF - this includes access to the hotel’s bathing and sauna options.

More information about the room and how to make bookings can be found on the hotel's website.