Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Court upholds guilty verdict for Swiss border guard who failed to help pregnant refugee

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
6 November 2018
19:54 CET+01:00
border guardrefugeeessyria

Share this article

Court upholds guilty verdict for Swiss border guard who failed to help pregnant refugee
The border guard was found not guilty of attempted murder.
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
6 November 2018
19:54 CET+01:00
An appeals court has upheld the guilty verdict of a Swiss border guard who was found guilty in 2017 of causing bodily harm through negligence, attempting to terminate a pregnancy and repeatedly failing in his duties.

On Tuesday afternoon, the military appeals court in Zurich agreed with a Bern military court verdict of last year for the 58-year-old border guard, Swiss news agency SDA reported.

However, the appeals court rejected military prosecutors' calls for the sergeant to be found guilty of attempted murder. The court also found no evidence the border guard had attempted to terminate a pregnancy.

The border guard's sentence was also reduced with the military appeals court dropping a suspended sentence of seven months.

However, a suspended fine handed down by the military court last year was increased from 9,000 Swiss francs (€7,850) to €22,000 francs.

The case dates back to July 2014 when a group of Syrian refugees were attempting to travel to France from Italy on a train through Switzerland.

Among the group was a 22-year-old woman who was seven months pregnant and accompanied by her husband and two-year-old son.

After being stopped at a French-Swiss border point, they were loaded into buses by border guards and ordered back to Italy. On the return journey, the woman began to bleed, but despite repeated calls for help, Swiss authorities did not respond, according to the woman’s husband.  

He claimed they and their two-year-old son were then detained in a “cell” at Brig station for four hours with no medical assistance, Swiss media reported at the time.

They were subsequently put on a train from Brig to the Italian border town of Domodossola, where the woman was hospitalized, but her baby was later stillborn.

Military prosecutors had initially called for the border guard to be sentenced to seven years in prison while the defence team asked for all charges to be dropped.

Read also: Swiss village that refused refugees has change of heart

border guardrefugeeessyria
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 'Enough is enough': Brits living in Europe take citizens' rights fight to London
  2. Swiss McDonald's serves up pornography (again)
  3. SBB sends customer bill for 0.00 Swiss francs
  4. Here's how Switzerland's Titlis mountain will look after starchitect revamp
  5. Electric cars must be made louder – even in peaceful Switzerland

From our sponsors

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. 'Enough is enough': Brits living in Europe take citizens' rights fight to London
  2. Swiss McDonald's serves up pornography (again)
  3. SBB sends customer bill for 0.00 Swiss francs
  4. Here's how Switzerland's Titlis mountain will look after starchitect revamp
  5. Electric cars must be made louder – even in peaceful Switzerland

Discussion forum

08/11
Need help with projector enclosure
08/11
How do I get a job in Switzerland as an American?
07/11
Paper bags -- Seen them in a store - for brico
07/11
Pet travel to U.K. after Brexit
07/11
Best country to live: Switzerland vs USA vs...
07/11
(Adliswil library, Other, Bruggplatz - Adliswil)...
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

06/11
2 tickets Katie Melua - Geneva - 11 November
24/10
HOPE NOW ZURICH Single & Married Conference
12/10
1st Global Optimism Summit
17/09
Stress reduction course based on meditation
10/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
View all notices