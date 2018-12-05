Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Basel to pay for armed security to protect Jewish institutions

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
5 December 2018
22:11 CET+01:00
judaismjewsreligion

Share this article

Basel to pay for armed security to protect Jewish institutions
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
5 December 2018
22:11 CET+01:00
The Swiss canton of Basel-Stadt is to take on the costs of employing security personnel to protect its Jewish institutions.

The move will see the canton paying some 746,000 Swiss francs (€668,000) a year towards security for those institutions.

This will allow Jewish communities in the canton to “significantly reduce” their security costs, according to cantonal authorities. Those costs for the IGB Jewish community alone are estimated at 460,000 francs a year.

The canton’s decision comes in the context of a growing number of terrorist attacks on Jewish targets overseas and a push for more coordination between Swiss security agencies to defend minorities under threat, according to a statement from the Basel-Stadt security commission.

The plan will involve the deployment of eight new so-called “security assistants with special duties” to protect Jewish institutions.

The cantonal police force currently has around 20 of these armed security assistants who provide services like prisoner transfers but will now add eight more, regional daily BaslerZeitung reported.

The new security assistants should be able to speak Hebrew and be familiar with Jewish customs. Training and recruitment is expected to take 12 to 18 months. 

Details of where the agents will be deployed have not been revealed for security reasons.

The decision by Basel-Stadt to help fund security for Jewish institutions comes after lengthy political discussion in the cantonal parliament.

This is the first time the canton has taken on the cost of security for a private organization like the IGB.

But a cantonal security commission spokesperson said the current situation was “a special case” and the cost was “justified”.

Read also: Swiss region plans Jewish tourism etiquette guide

judaismjewsreligion
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. This is how Switzerland elects a new federal councillor
  2. Anger as amazon.com stops most deliveries from US to Switzerland
  3. Parenting: should you raise independent children the 'Swiss' way?
  4. What's on: English-speaking events in Switzerland in December
  5. Federal council elections mark historic day for women in Swiss politics

From our sponsors

QUIZ: Which influential Icelander are you?

Iceland may have a population of just over 330,000 people (all with equally unpronounceable names) but that doesn't stop it churning out a stream of globally-renowned people. Take our quiz to discover your Icelandic spirit animal.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. This is how Switzerland elects a new federal councillor
  2. Anger as amazon.com stops most deliveries from US to Switzerland
  3. Parenting: should you raise independent children the 'Swiss' way?
  4. What's on: English-speaking events in Switzerland in December
  5. Federal council elections mark historic day for women in Swiss politics

Discussion forum

06/12
Tax return question
06/12
On Line Shopping Uk, delivery to CH
06/12
Employer contribution to 2nd pillar
06/12
Health insurance and funeral repatriation
06/12
Women cannot buy cars!
06/12
So-called "social security": desperation, suicide,...
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Geneva
28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Bern
23/11
White Living Room Set / Ensemble de Salon Blanc
10/11
Live solo acoustic performance: Lefteris Moumtzis
10/11
Bezahlte Forschungsstudie der Universität Zürich
06/11
2 tickets Katie Melua - Geneva - 11 November
View all notices
Post a new notice