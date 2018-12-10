Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Switzerland amazing Äscher restaurant gets new managers

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
10 December 2018
19:30 CET+01:00
aescheralpsteinappenzellwildkirchli

Share this article

Switzerland amazing Äscher restaurant gets new managers
Upcoming renovations will leave the facade of the Äscher unchanged. Photo: Aescher Alpstein
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
10 December 2018
19:30 CET+01:00
New managers have been found for Switzerland's famous cliff face Äscher restaurant several months after the previous tenants said they were moving on because of failing infrastructure.

The restaurant, an Instagram staple, will be taken over by local operators Firma Pfefferbeere, authorities in the canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden announced on Monday.

The firm has signed on for ten years and is expected to start operations at the restaurant in spring of 2019.

Read on: Nine wonderful winter activities in Switzerland that aren't skiing

Monday’s announcement puts paid to concerns that the restaurant, which is nestled against a cliff face in the Alpstein massif in north-eastern Switzerland, could fall into foreign hands.

The announcement also comes after the previous tenants announced in August they were would move on at the end of the season because a massive boost in visitor numbers was putting a strain on the restaurant’s infrastructure.

“There are constant shortages in terms of space requirements and water and electricity supply, which could intensify in future,” a statement from the former tenants said.

In 2014, the Äscher was named one of the five most interesting restaurants in the world in the Huffington Post and a year later it featured on the cover of National Geographic's ‘Destinations of a Lifetime' special. As a result, visitor numbers have soared.

In 2017, a record 250,000 people used the cable car link to the restaurant, up 14 percent on a year earlier.

The foundation that owns that restaurant said on Monday improvements would now be carried out but the external appearance of the restaurant would remain unchanged.

Read also: IN PICTURES - Pop-up hotels with a Swiss twist

aescheralpsteinappenzellwildkirchli
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. UK can cancel Brexit before March 29th without EU’s consent, ECJ rules
  2. What's on: English-speaking events in Switzerland in December
  3. Live: Brits in Europe vent anger after May postpones Brexit vote as Europe reacts
  4. UK can cancel Brexit before March 29th without EU’s consent, ECJ rules
  5. Zurich is the 'fines capital' of Switzerland for 2019

From our sponsors

QUIZ: Which influential Icelander are you?

Iceland may have a population of just over 330,000 people (all with equally unpronounceable names) but that doesn't stop it churning out a stream of globally-renowned people. Take our quiz to discover your Icelandic spirit animal.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. UK can cancel Brexit before March 29th without EU’s consent, ECJ rules
  2. What's on: English-speaking events in Switzerland in December
  3. Live: Brits in Europe vent anger after May postpones Brexit vote as Europe reacts
  4. UK can cancel Brexit before March 29th without EU’s consent, ECJ rules
  5. Zurich is the 'fines capital' of Switzerland for 2019

Discussion forum

10/12
Zurich Christmas market lack of Security
10/12
Equivalent to Homegate.ch but in France or Germany
10/12
Another Pillar 3a question--sanity check please
10/12
Good family area?
10/12
SUVA appeal?
10/12
International School of Zürich, kids ages 8&13.
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Geneva
28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Bern
23/11
White Living Room Set / Ensemble de Salon Blanc
10/11
Live solo acoustic performance: Lefteris Moumtzis
10/11
Bezahlte Forschungsstudie der Universität Zürich
06/11
2 tickets Katie Melua - Geneva - 11 November
View all notices
Post a new notice