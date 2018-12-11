Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Geneva launches free pre-dawn bus services to airport

11 December 2018
Geneva launches free pre-dawn bus services to airport
An average 8,800 people fly out of Geneva Airport by 7.15am every morning. File photo: AFP
From this Sunday on, travellers catching an early flight from Geneva will be able to take advantage of free bus services that will arrive at the airport before 4am.

The current bus and train links don’t arrive at the airport until just before 5am in the morning which is cutting it too fine for many travellers as the first flights take off from 6am.

That has meant that people on early flights have had to take a taxi or Uber, drive or find someone willing to take them to the airport in time to go through all the formalities.

Now, however, Geneva Public Transport (TPG) is rolling out six new bus services numbers A1 to A6 which will provide a free service to the airport for passengers carrying a valid airline ticket and for people accompanying them, the Tribune de Genève newspaper reported on Tuesday.

All lines will make two to five early journeys to the airport every morning. The A1 will depart from Carouge-Rondeau, the A2 from Collège Sismondi, the A3 from l’Hôpital de la Tour, the A4 from Esserts, the A5 from Ferney and the A6 from Crêts-de-Champel. There are about 70 stops in total.

The new lines will follow the routes used by the TPG since 2004 to provide transport to airport workers early in the morning and late at night. But with the new schedule, those services are being opened to the general public.

The TPG has no plans to introduce ticketing on the new airport services but says it will carry out a review after six months to assess progress.

The introduce of the new service is part of a project to make links to Geneva Airport greener. The target is to have 58 percent of passengers who arrive at or depart from the airport using public transport by 2030. Last year, that figure was 42 percent.

Travellers arriving at Geneva Airport can obtain a free ticket for travel on public transport in the city from a machine in the baggage claim area.

