Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

2018 was hottest year on record for much of Switzerland

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
18 December 2018
09:42 CET+01:00
weather

Share this article

2018 was hottest year on record for much of Switzerland
Water games in the Swiss city of Lausanne on July 14th. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
18 December 2018
09:42 CET+01:00
This year was the hottest ever recorded in northern Switzerland while the same could yet prove to be true for areas south of the Alps.

Temperatures across the country in 2018 were an average 2.5C higher than for the years from 1961 to 1990, SRF Meteo said in a statement.

Temperatures were also an average 2C higher in the north in the country and 1.5C higher south of the Alps compared to the period 1981 to 2010.

The pattern for the year was evident from the start with some parts of the country experiencing the warmest January on record. February and March were colder than usual but since then the country has notched up all sorts of weather records.

However, the hottest temperature in Switzerland this year – a very warm 36.2C in Sion in the canton of Valais on August 5th – is a long way short of the all-time record of 41.5C, seen in Misox in the canton of Graubünden in 2003.

Meanwhile, the coldest temperature recorded by official government weather stations was -30.9C on the Piz Corvatsch mountain, also in Graubünden.

Drought conditions at the Lac des Brenets on the Swiss–French border in September. Photo: AFP

The year 2018 will also be remembered for extremely dry conditions, especially from April through to October, although a wet January and higher than average rainfalls in autumn in many places mean that, in purely statistical terms, the last 12 months have not been remarkably dry, SRF Meteo reported.

Read also: Nine wonderful winter activities in Switzerland that aren't skiing

 

 

weather
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Italian woman killed and over 40 injured in Swiss bus crash
  2. Switzerland signs off on post-Brexit trade agreement with UK
  3. Five police injured during post-match riot in Switzerland
  4. Tech giant ABB sells power grids to Hitachi
  5. EU hands Switzerland six months to agree to new deal on bilateral relations

From our sponsors

QUIZ: Which influential Icelander are you?

Iceland may have a population of just over 330,000 people (all with equally unpronounceable names) but that doesn't stop it churning out a stream of globally-renowned people. Take our quiz to discover your Icelandic spirit animal.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Italian woman killed and over 40 injured in Swiss bus crash
  2. Switzerland signs off on post-Brexit trade agreement with UK
  3. Five police injured during post-match riot in Switzerland
  4. Tech giant ABB sells power grids to Hitachi
  5. EU hands Switzerland six months to agree to new deal on bilateral relations

Discussion forum

18/12
How can i pay the speeding fine online?
18/12
Package theft
18/12
Yet another is my salary enough thread (I did...
18/12
New sob voralpen-express
18/12
Skiing rental equipment
18/12
Prämienverbilligung [Health Insurance Premium...
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/12
2 bedroom furnished flat for rent in Ferney-Voltaire
16/12
Pet and House Sitting in Zurich & Lake Zurich
15/12
New Year's eve - "The French Can Can" revue
28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Geneva
28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Bern
23/11
White Living Room Set / Ensemble de Salon Blanc
View all notices
Post a new notice