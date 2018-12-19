Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Donald Trump to attend 2019 WEF meeting in Davos

The Local/AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
19 December 2018
09:31 CET+01:00
wefdavos

Share this article

Donald Trump to attend 2019 WEF meeting in Davos
Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
The Local/AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
19 December 2018
09:31 CET+01:00
US President Donald Trump will be making his way to Switzerland next month for the 2019 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, the White House has confirmed.

It will be the second year running that Trump has attended the high-profile gathering of the world’s political and business elite in the alpine resort town of Davos in Switzerland's south-east.

"The president will attend as he did last year," said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Tuesday.

Read also: Boos and brass band greet trump in Davos

She added that Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka would also participate as part of the US delegation while others set to attend include Jared Kushner, Trump's advisor and son-in-law, along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

Trump’s attendance at the 2018 World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos was marked by peaceful protests in cities around Switzerland.

His attendance came as a surprise given his America First strategy runs counter to the ethos of the WEF, which was set up in 1971 to help political and business leaders collaborate on global challenges. 

The theme for the 2019 WEF annual meeting, which runs from January 22nd to January 25th, is "Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

Read also: Russian delegation heading to Davos after sanctioned oligarchs allowed in

wefdavos
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Italian woman killed and over 40 injured in Swiss bus crash
  2. Switzerland signs off on post-Brexit trade agreement with UK
  3. Where to next? Join The Local’s new travel group on Facebook
  4. Five police injured during post-match riot in Switzerland
  5. Tech giant ABB sells power grids to Hitachi

From our sponsors

QUIZ: Which influential Icelander are you?

Iceland may have a population of just over 330,000 people (all with equally unpronounceable names) but that doesn't stop it churning out a stream of globally-renowned people. Take our quiz to discover your Icelandic spirit animal.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Italian woman killed and over 40 injured in Swiss bus crash
  2. Switzerland signs off on post-Brexit trade agreement with UK
  3. Where to next? Join The Local’s new travel group on Facebook
  4. Five police injured during post-match riot in Switzerland
  5. Tech giant ABB sells power grids to Hitachi

Discussion forum

19/12
Bringing Kindle Fire x 4 from UK
19/12
Yet another is my salary enough thread (I did...
19/12
Huawei China national security THREAT
19/12
Questions re Thailand visit
19/12
Pre-employment Screening process
19/12
Cheating spouse
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/12
2 bedroom furnished flat for rent in Ferney-Voltaire
16/12
Pet and House Sitting in Zurich & Lake Zurich
15/12
New Year's eve - "The French Can Can" revue
28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Geneva
28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Bern
23/11
White Living Room Set / Ensemble de Salon Blanc
View all notices
Post a new notice