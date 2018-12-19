Donald Trump to attend 2019 WEF meeting in Davos

Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump will be making his way to Switzerland next month for the 2019 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, the White House has confirmed.

It will be the second year running that Trump has attended the high-profile gathering of the world’s political and business elite in the alpine resort town of Davos in Switzerland's south-east.

"The president will attend as he did last year," said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Tuesday.

She added that Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka would also participate as part of the US delegation while others set to attend include Jared Kushner, Trump's advisor and son-in-law, along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

Trump’s attendance at the 2018 World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos was marked by peaceful protests in cities around Switzerland.

His attendance came as a surprise given his America First strategy runs counter to the ethos of the WEF, which was set up in 1971 to help political and business leaders collaborate on global challenges.

The theme for the 2019 WEF annual meeting, which runs from January 22nd to January 25th, is "Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

