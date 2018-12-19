Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swiss castle for rent: a 'bargain' at 8,540 francs a month

19 December 2018
The castle's grounds are maintained by a full-time gardener. Photo: Immoscout
19 December 2018
If you've ever dreamed of living in a castle, this could be your chance.

From summer 2019, a 12-bedroom private apartment will be available for rent in the central section of Switzerland's 16th-century Allmendingen Castle.

Just eight kilometres from Bern’s main station, the unusual residence is priced at "only" 8,450 Swiss francs (€7,450) a month.

And while this means the property is not exactly a budget choice, it is still comparatively cheap given the current high rents in notoriously expensive Switzerland.

Set in elegant baroque gardens, the castle apartment, which is currently listed on Swiss real estate portal Immoscout, boasts 495 square metres of living space.

Completely renovated in 2007 at a cost of 950,000 francs, it has unusual attractions including a smoking lounge, a boudoir and a peristyle (or covered walkway bordered by columns), together with more practical features such as three bathrooms and a laundry room.

The castle is also near a bus stop, as the property listing notes in typically practical Swiss fashion.

Parking – you’ll be pleased to hear – is free (in the form of a double garage). And in further good news, the grounds are maintained by a full-time gardener.

Photo: Feissli Gerber Liebendörfer Architekten

There is even a delightful piece of historical trivia attached to the castle: in 1946, two-time British prime minister Winston Churchill met there with the Swiss Federal Council.

During an after-dinner speech, he reportedly praised the “charming surroundings”. But Churchill's speech that day was overshadowed by his famous address at the University of Zurich just two days later when he first spoke for the very first time of the need to build "a kind of United States of Europe."

However, if the price tag for the castle residence is still proving a turn-off, you might want to consider joining forces with other people and putting in a bid. After all, Allmendingen Castle could be the best share house ever.

Whether castle owner Bernard Steck – who lives in the east wing of the building – would go for the idea is another matter.

