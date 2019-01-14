Avalanche risk level at maximum in many parts of Swiss Alps

In a rare move, the Swiss institute for snow and avalanche research (SLF) has assessed the avalanche risk for a large area of the Alps stretching from the east of the Bernese Oberland to the canton of Graubünden at level 5 – the highest risk level.
Under level 5 conditions, the risk of avalanches is “very high”. According to information on the SLF website, in locations at level 5 risk, “numerous very large and extremely large natural avalanches [that is, not caused by human interference] can be expected.” These can reach roads and settlements in valleys.
The SLF warns people to only engage in winter sports on open runs and trails.
The alert [in English here] comes after heavy snow across parts of the Swiss Alps in recent days.
In den zentralen und östlichen Alpen schneit es bis Dienstagmorgen weiter. Es gibt ab jetzt 40 bis 100 cm #Schnee dazu. Schneefallgrenze steigt vorübergehend auf 800 bis 1300 m, sinkt morgen wieder auf 500 m. #Lawinengefahr ^chs pic.twitter.com/uAM94yyiS7— SRF Meteo (@srfmeteo) January 13, 2019
The town of Disentis in Graubünden was cut off from the outside world on Monday while a number of train lines in the southeastern canton were also replaced by buses including the stretch from Chur to Arosa and the line between Klosters Platz and Davos Platz.
Read also: Clean-up begins after avalanche crashes into hotel in eastern Switzerland
Meanwhile, schools in part of eastern Switzerland´s Toggenburg region were set to be closed on Monday and Tuesday with authorities saying they couldn't guarantee the safety of children on their way to class.
The Alps are set to see heavy snow through Monday although conditions should slowly improve on Tuesday. Perfect ski weather is forecast for Wednesday in many places.