Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swedish skier killed in avalanche in Swiss canton of Valais

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
15 January 2019
20:52 CET+01:00
avalancheweathersnow

Share this article

Swedish skier killed in avalanche in Swiss canton of Valais
File photo: Valais Police
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
15 January 2019
20:52 CET+01:00
A 20-year-old Swedish woman died after being struck by an avalanche in the Swiss canton of Valais on Tuesday.

The woman was with a group of people who were skiing off piste in the Mont Gond sector of the Plan-du-Fou region when the avalanche struck, Valais cantonal police said in a statement.

The group was quickly able to locate the woman under the snow thanks to an avalanche transceiver but rescue workers were unable to save her life. 

Local authorities have opened an investigation, police said. 

Meanwhile, two other avalanches hit Valais on Tuesday. In one of those incidents, three hikers who had gone off trail were taken to hospital with minor injuries after being hit by an avalanche in the Verbier area. The other avalanche, on Mont Rogneux in the Lac des Vaux region, saw one person suffer minor injuries. 

After the avalanches, Valais police took to Twitter to warn people to take extra care given the current elevated risk. 

On Monday, a huge swathe of the central Swiss Alps was placed on maximum alert (level 5) for avalanches after heavy snow this month. 

This risk level dropped to level 4, or “high risk” for Tuesday, and this has been again lowered to level 3 (considerable risk) on Wednesday, according to the Swiss snow and avalanche research institute, the SLF. 

The SLF avalanche bulletin for Wednesday January 15th. See the full bulletin here.

But the SLF notes people must continue to exercise caution. Level 3 conditions are the most dangerous for back-country recreationists and are responsible for 50 percent of all avalanche fatalities.

People without experience are advised to stay on open ski runs and trails. There is more information (in English) on risk levels on the SLF website.

Friendly weather conditions are expected across Switzerland on Wednesday after heavy snowfall in recent times in many parts of the Swiss Alps. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Snow clearing in #chur #switzerland #snow #graubuenden

A post shared by The Local Switzerland (@thelocalswitzerland) on

avalancheweathersnow
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Euro MPs back Brexit delay in letter to Britain
  2. LIVE: Britons in Europe hold breath as MPs set to vote on Brexit deal
  3. Six Swiss nationals die in road crash in northern Sweden
  4. Switzerland's SBB sets sights on hi-tech flying taxi service 
  5. Avalanche risk level at maximum in many parts of Swiss Alps

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Euro MPs back Brexit delay in letter to Britain
  2. LIVE: Britons in Europe hold breath as MPs set to vote on Brexit deal
  3. Six Swiss nationals die in road crash in northern Sweden
  4. Switzerland's SBB sets sights on hi-tech flying taxi service 
  5. Avalanche risk level at maximum in many parts of Swiss Alps

Discussion forum

15/01
Making whipped cream
15/01
School Bullying > Advice Needed
15/01
Post Billag question
15/01
Reserve parking for apartment move - where...
15/01
Lausanne Netball Club
15/01
What will happen to our assets when we kick...
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

11/01
A feast of Irish music
10/01
Chess player wanted
05/01
Skype English Lessons
25/12
Individual and Couple Counseling for English speakers
17/12
2 bedroom furnished flat for rent in Ferney-Voltaire
16/12
Pet and House Sitting in Zurich & Lake Zurich
View all notices
Post a new notice