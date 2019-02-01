Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Switzerland's Migros launches second 'no frills' hotel room

1 February 2019
12:34 CET+01:00
hoteltourismmigrosfun

The M-Budget family room costs 149 Swiss francs a night. Photo; Migros/Säntispark Hotel
Swiss retail giant Migros on Friday announced it was opening a second hotel room featuring decor modelled on its cult 'M-Budget' product line after the huge success of the first.

The second room is aimed at families rather than couples, and is set up for two adults and two children.

Of course, the new room is also filled with items featuring the unique green and white branding of Swiss supermarket giant Migros’ 'M-Budget' discount line of products.

The M-budget line, which was launched in 1996, has developed something of a cult following in Switzerland, with its no frills packing and prices offering a surprising counterpoint to the country's image for luxury.

The product range includes everything from socks to saucepans and sausages, but the move into accommodation is something new.

A first room was opened in November and occupancy has been over 90 percent since it opened.

"We were positively overrun with enquiries and reservations,” said Roland Rhyner, director of the Hotel Säntispark in Abtwil, in the canton of St Gallen where the M-budget rooms are located.

"(The second M-budget room) has the same design as the first, but is equipped with a sofa bed in addition to the double bed," he said.

As with the first M-budget hotel room, the price of an overnight stay in the new family room includes access to the Säntispark swimming pool and water park.

An overnight stay in the new room will cost you 149.90 Swiss francs (roughly €132) – definitely cheap by Swiss standards. The double room costs 99 francs a night.

Unfortunately, there are no photos of the second M-budget room but here are some from the first room to give you an idea of what to expect.

 

