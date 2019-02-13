No mobiles: Swiss luxury resort imposes partial 'selfie ban' at infinity pool

Guests will now only to be able to use mobile phones at the pool for several hours a day. Photo: Bürgenstock-Resort

The Bürgenstock-Resort in central Switzerland is restricting the use of mobile phones in its infinity edge pool after complaints from some guests that they were being disturbed by people taking selfies.

The spectacular pool at the newly re-opened resort above Lake Lucerne has been a huge hit on the social media platform Instagram with people posting pictures of themselves looking out over the Swiss Alps.

But the resort has now decided to curb the selfie frenzy at the pool by trying out so-called “Flash & Splash Hours”.

Under the new system, which is currently in the trial stage, children over the age of three and mobile phones will only be allowed in the pool area from 7am to 12pm and again from 7pm to 9pm.

The move is a part of a general response to occasional tensions between hotel guests at the Bürgenstock-Resort and the thousands of people who visit the resort as day-trippers.

In a bid to maintain standards, the resort has also introduced a dress code, with "casual chic" – think smart jeans, t-shirt and sneakers – now the order of the day for entry into all of the resorts bars and restaurants.

“Our hotel guests don’t want see people in cycling gear in the Lake View Lounge,” resort director Robert Herr told regional news site Zentralplus.

The Bürgenstock-Resort is not the only location in Switzerland struggling to deal with Instagram-fuelled popularity.

The managers of the cliff-side Äscher Restaurant in the country’s northeast decided last year to move on after visitor numbers boomed in the wake of social media fame.