Opening on Thursday 9 May, the VIP bedroom area of the cinema complex looks almost like an ordinary bedroom, except it’s filled with eleven freshly-made double beds.

Designed to entice consumers away from Netflix and back to the cinema, this new concept offers a cosy home-like movie experience – and to ensure that customers don’t fall asleep, cinema beds are equipped with electronically adjustable headrests.

Venanzio Di Bacco, CEO of Pathé Switzerland, told Swiss local news site 20 minuten that customers can be assured that the beds are freshly made after every film screening: "The hygiene aspect is very important to us," he said.

Photo: 20 minuten

Dia Biacco also rejected the idea that the hall will be used for immoral or inappropriate activity. "The offer is unique in Switzerland. But we tested the concept abroad and had no problems so far."

Besides a bedroom area, the cinema complex also has an Imax cinema with over 350 seats and a hall with single and double sofas. For customers wanting to try these VIP areas, the cost is 49 francs and means cinema-goers can jump the queue and enjoy free snacks and soft drinks.

Photo: 20 minuten

For younger moviegoers, the children’s cinema area includes beanbags, a slippery slide, and a ball pit. The cost is 14.50 francs per child.

For those wishing to stick to a more conventional cinema experience, a ticket costing 19.50 francs is available to watch the latest film releases in the other six non-VIP halls located within the cinema complex.

Pathé cinema in Spreitenbach is located right next to the Shoppi Tivoli and holds its grand opening on Saturday 11 May 2019 between 10am and 4pm.