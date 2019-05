One of the proposed measures would see all people deemed a threat – a group numbering a few dozen people according to Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter – required to report to police at certain times.

Another option would see suspects slapped with a travel ban while also having their passports confiscated.

Also on the table are measures that would see potential terrorists banned from making contact with certain people, while police would also be given powers to track suspects using electronic media.

Read also: Here's what we know about Switzerland's jihadists

As a last resort, people considered a threat could be placed under house arrest – but only under very strict conditions and with permission from the courts.

But the government on Wednesday fell short of backing a controversial “secure housing” option for convicted terrorists who have served prison time and now find themselves free.

It’s an omission that is likely to disappoint cantonal justice and police departments who have previously called for the measure. Those calls came in the context of a handful of high-profile cases including that of three Iraqi members of an Isis terror cell in the northern city of Schaffhausen who have served out their jail terms but who remain in Switzerland.

They cannot be deported because they face torture or death in Iraq. Under the international non-refoulement principle, countries cannot return people to nations where they are at serious risk of persecution.

But for the Swiss government, the “secure housing” option proposed by security agencies is a legal bridge too far. It argues such detention would contravene the European Convention on Human Rights.

The proposed anti-terror measures must now go before the Swiss parliament for discussion.

Read also: Concern as Swiss parliament backs plan to deport terrorists