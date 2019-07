The maps produced by the property portal homegate.ch reveal that Zurich is home to the neighourhoods with the most expensive average rents.

The priciest area in Zurich is around the Paradeplatz tram stop where a 70-square metre, three-bedroom apartment will set you back on average 3,760 Swiss francs (€3,390) a month. That is 520 francs more than two years ago, according to homegate.ch.

Read also: Eight things you need to know before renting in Switzerland

Other very expensive parts of Zurich include the area near the Bahnhofstrasse/HB tram stop (an average 3,320 francs) and at Rudolf-Brun-Brücke (3,330 francs).

But the Zurich city map also shows that far cheaper rents can be found if you are prepared to live further away along the city’s tram lines.

Click on the map above to see a larger version.

The cheapest rents are around the Roswiesen tramp stop in District 12. At an average of 1,370 francs, rents here are just 40 percent of the prices you would pay in Paradeplatz.

Geneva takes second place overall

Three Geneva tram stop areas can boast rents of over 3,000 francs a month for 70-square metre three-bedroom apartments – Bel-Air and Bel-Air Cité (both 3,040 francs) and Molard (3,010 francs).

One other fact stands out regarding Geneva. There are very few tram stops where rents are under 2,000 francs – a symptom of the city’s shortage of rental apartments.

Click the map above to see a larger version.

Bern 'a less expensive option'

The Swiss capital of Bern is cheaper than both Zurich and Geneva. The most expensive average rents are around the Bärenplatz tram stop (2,480 francs) and there are several other pricey areas along the river. But in general, average rents for 70-square metre three-bedroom apartments rarely exceed 2,000 francs in the city.

In Basel, the most expensive average rents can be found around the Theater tram stop (an average 2,130 francs). At the other end of the scale, rents around Hofmatt are 1,320 francs.

The homegate.ch figures are based on a sample of 50 rental properties in each tram stop area from January 2017 to May 2019.

Read also: Why you may be entitled to a rent reduction in Switzerland