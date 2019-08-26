Camera traps uncover new wolf pack in Swiss canton of Valais

<p>The cameras were placed after the permanent presence of wolves was confirmed in the Valais communes of Vionnaz and Vouvry back in January.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid='8Wjd2_9KWjk' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p>The wolf pack is made up of a breeding female, two males and seven cubs, the canton said <a href="https://www.vs.ch/web/communication/detail?groupId=529400&articleId=5802415&redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vs.ch%3A443%2Fweb%2Fcommunication%2Farchives%3Fp_p_id%3DVS2015archive_WAR_vs2015archiveportlet%26p_p_lifecycle%3D0%26p_p_state%3Dnormal%26p_p_mode%3Dview%26p_p_col_id%3Dcolumn-1%26p_p_col_count%3D3">in a statement</a>.</p><p>Wolves have made a return to Switzerland in the last 20 years after a long absence. As many as 40 are thought to live in the country.</p><p>The animals are protected although cantons can issue permits for individual wolves to be put down.</p><p>Last year, <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20180516/wolves-at-the-door-animal-spotted-in-canton-of-zurich-switzerland">a wolf was spotted in the canton of Zurich</a> – the first such sighting in the canton in over a century.</p>