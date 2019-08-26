Switzerland's news in English

Camera traps uncover new wolf pack in Swiss canton of Valais

Camera traps uncover new wolf pack in Swiss canton of Valais
Up to 40 wolves are thought to live in Switzerland. Image: Canton of Valais
Remotely-activated cameras have captured footage of a wolf pack with seven cubs in the western Swiss canton of Valais, authorities said recently.

The cameras were placed after the permanent presence of wolves was confirmed in the Valais communes of Vionnaz and Vouvry back in January.

The wolf pack is made up of a breeding female, two males and seven cubs, the canton said in a statement.

Wolves have made a return to Switzerland in the last 20 years after a long absence. As many as 40 are thought to live in the country.

The animals are protected although cantons can issue permits for individual wolves to be put down.

Last year, a wolf was spotted in the canton of Zurich – the first such sighting in the canton in over a century.

 
