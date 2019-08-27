Late Swiss trains get green light to skip stations

<p>The FOT said the measure should only be used to prevent a domino effect across the whole network where one late train could cause delays for passengers on other services.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190712/readers-reveal-how-switzerland-could-improve-its-public-transport-system">Readers reveal - How Switzerland could improve its public transport</a></strong></p><p>But the ministry also asked Switzerland’s national rail operator, the SBB, to use the measure as sparingly as possible.</p><p>The statement came after<a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190704/sbb-under-fire-after-late-trains-skip-stations-to-make-up-time"> two highly publicized incidents in recent months</a> when trains skipped stations.</p><p>According to the Swiss news agency SDA, 17 trains have missed stations since December 2018 to minimize network disruption.</p><p>Yesterday’s statement from the transport ministry was a rare piece of good news for the SBB which has been under fire all summer, most recently after a <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190815/sbb-find-problems-with-swiss-train-doors-after-deadly-accident-public-transport">train conductor died when he was trapped by a faulty carriage door</a>.</p><p>A subsequent inspection of affected carriages revealed problems with the anti-trip system on a number of other doors. The SBB is currently working to deal with the issue.</p>