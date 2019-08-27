Switzerland's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Late Swiss trains get green light to skip stations

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
27 August 2019
08:35 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Late Swiss trains get green light to skip stations
File photo: Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
27 August 2019
08:35 CEST+02:00
The Swiss Federal Office of Transport (FOT) on Monday said it was “reasonable” for late trains to skip stations in the wake of public criticism over the issue.

The FOT said the measure should only be used to prevent a domino effect across the whole network where one late train could cause delays for passengers on other services.

READ ALSO: Readers reveal - How Switzerland could improve its public transport

But the ministry also asked Switzerland’s national rail operator, the SBB, to use the measure as sparingly as possible.

The statement came after two highly publicized incidents in recent months when trains skipped stations.

According to the Swiss news agency SDA, 17 trains have missed stations since December 2018 to minimize network disruption.

Yesterday’s statement from the transport ministry was a rare piece of good news for the SBB which has been under fire all summer, most recently after a train conductor died when he was trapped by a faulty carriage door.

A subsequent inspection of affected carriages revealed problems with the anti-trip system on a number of other doors. The SBB is currently working to deal with the issue.

 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Leading Swiss academic accused of gang rape of journalist in France
  2. Getting fired in Switzerland: The employment laws you need to know about
  3. Three people including baby die in Swiss Alps air crash
  4. 'Distracted' Swiss train drivers run red signals in record numbers
  5. Camera traps uncover new wolf pack in Swiss canton of Valais

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

27/08
Credit card: 1.2% international processing...
27/08
I am looking for a good doctor in Neuchâtel
27/08
Zeugnis [reference letter] - Q&A thread
27/08
Shipping a car from CA to Zurich
27/08
Revolut money scam
27/08
"Hobby farming" or "smallholding" - anyone...
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

26/08
YOUR trustworthy local cat sitter, quality cat sitting
20/08
Organize/De-Clutter your Home in Zurich, across Switzerland
14/08
Behind the Scenes theatre tour in English
14/08
The Kingdom of Chaos - Indian Dance theatre(in English)
14/08
American Citizens Abroad's Town Hall Evening Zurich
29/07
New photos for Linkedin or your Startup? Special offer
View all notices
Post a new notice