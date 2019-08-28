Switzerland's news in English

Renowned British composer killed in Swiss Alps plane crash

28 August 2019
14:08 CEST+02:00
Renowned British composer killed in Swiss Alps plane crash
The wreckage of the plane on the Simplon Pass. Photo: Valais Cantonal Police
28 August 2019
14:08 CEST+02:00
British composer Jonathan Goldstein, his musician wife Hannah Marcinowicz and their seven-month baby have been confirmed as the victims of a plane crash in the Swiss canton of Valais last Sunday.

The family of three were killed when their Piper plane came down over the Simplon pass near the Italian border.

They were on their Italy, British national broadcaster BBC reported.

Goldstein’s credits included stints as a music director and composer for the Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre, the BBC said. He went on to compose for film, television and advertising. He also wrote music for the Martin Scorsese thriller ‘Cape Fear’.

Hannah Marcinowicz was a saxophonist with a CV that included performing with the London Symphony Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the Philharmonia Orchestra.

 
