With 8.1 accidents per 100,000 inhabitants, the canton of Geneva has recorded twice as many road accidents caused by drunk drivers as Fribourg, Bern and Zurich, according to the Swiss motoring organisation Touring Club Suisse (TCS).

On the other hand, no accidents due to alcohol were recorded in the cantons of Uri and Appenzell Ausserrhoden.

Among the cantons with more alcohol-related accidents than the national average of 4 accidents per 100,000 residents, are Valais and Appenzell Innerrhoden, with 6.7 and 6.2 accidents, respectively.

Ticino, Schaffhausen, Vaud, Zug, Nidwalden and Neuchâtel follow in the rankings. Basel-Stadt and Jura are just above the national average, with 4.1 accidents per 100,000 inhabitants.

Thirteen cantons report fewer accidents than the national average. With the exception of Fribourg, they are all located in German-speaking Switzerland.

In all, 24 people died in Switzerland last year in alcohol-related road accidents, most of them in Vaud.

As a reminder, blood alcohol limit for drivers in Switzerland 0.5 percent, in line with most other European countries.