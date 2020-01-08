One ticket for all of Switzerland? Your guide to the new SwissPass

<p>From different languages and culture to a variety of specialised laws, Switzerland’s federalised structure can be confusing and even frustrating in a number of ways. </p><p>Ever frustrating to travellers, public transport has been no exception. Despite Switzerland’s small size, tickets bought in one area were often not valid for others. </p><p>The SwissPass Alliance, launched on January 1st, 2020, changed all that, uniting public transport in Switzerland for the first time. </p><p>Download the SwissPass app <a href="https://www.swisspass.ch/swisspassmobile" target="_blank">here</a>. </p><p>While the new system may be much more convenient, one thing that hasn’t been unified is pricing. </p><p><strong>Together at last? </strong></p><p>Around 250 transport companies and 17 regional fare groups have been united under the one pass. </p><p>While this makes things much easier for locals and travellers alike, the system is not as ‘united’ as it may seem - particularly when it comes to pricing. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1578497080_sbb.jpg" style="width: 1292px; height: 861px;" title="Photo: JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP" /></p><p><i>Photo: JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP</i></p><p>Pricing will still differ across Switzerland, meaning you may pay a different amount for a similar journey in different parts of the country. </p><p>The main reason for this is Switzerland’s public transport funding system, which splits costs evenly between cantons and communes. </p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191024/the-best-travel-apps-for-exploring-switzerland">The apps you need for getting around Switzerland</a></strong></p><p>Andreas Büttiker, part of the SwissPass Alliance, told the press during a media conference on January 7th, 2020, that the system was designed to incorporate a degree of flexibility. </p><p>“Transport companies are attached to a regional identity and need flexibility in prices, especially since half of regional transport is financially supported by the Cantons and the Communes", Büttiker said. </p><p>As yet, there are no plans to change the existing funding framework - meaning price variations will continue for the foreseeable future. </p><p>The operators believe the new system will be more profitable. As it is easier to use, more people are expected to use it - removing a major barrier to public transport usage. </p><p>“The aim is to get more customers here and to make it easier for customers to use," said Büttiker. </p><p><strong>READ: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20180704/swiss-trains-trial-electronic-version-of-swisspass ">Swiss trains trial electronic version of SwissPass</a></strong></p><p><strong>What about us technophobes and paper fans?</strong></p><p>As tickets for public transport - along with pretty much everything else - move online, there’s always the risk that some people will be left behind. </p><p>Fortunately for technophobes, fans of paper tickets and anyone who is running dangerously low on mobile battery, traditional tickets will remain available for the foreseeable future. </p><p>SwissPass said during the press conference that it pledges to continue operating ticket machines across the country for anyone who can’t or won’t go digital. </p><p>“Part of the population will still want advice and paper tickets, but the sale of digital tickets will continue to increase,” said Vice President Bernard Guillelmon. </p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #0000e9; -webkit-text-stroke: #0000e9}span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}</style></p><p>Other existing tickets and subscriptions will remain unchanged. </p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #0000e9; -webkit-text-stroke: #0000e9}span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}</style>