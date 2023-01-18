SwissPass: How to pay contactless on public transport in Switzerland

The cashless payment function on the SwissPass has been in effect since the SBB’s timetable change on December 11th 2022.

Travellers can register online at swisspass.ch/pay to obtain their Swisspass card and pay pretty much the same way they would with a credit or debit card – simply touch in with your contactless card at the payment terminal.

For those who already own a SwissPass card, you can easily swap your old card for a new one after registering for the payment function. If you are of a legal age and have been classified as solvent in the credit check, you can register for a SwissPass card and pay for your ticket later with a monthly invoice.

Travellers who are not yet of legal age or do not have sufficient financial resources must use the prepaid function, and can then use the SwissPass card as soon as the money is paid into their prepaid account.

Those with a GA, half-fare ticket or group travelcard will have their tickets automatically loaded onto the new SwissPass card. The latter can also be to access Mobility cars or in popular ski areas.

The SwissPass Alliance, which launched on January 1st, 2020, united public transport in Switzerland for the first time. Before that, tickets bought in one area were often not valid for others.

However, the cost of tickets varies depending on the region.