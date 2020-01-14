Why Switzerland’s roads are among the safest in the world

<p>A <a href="http://www.healthdata.org/news-release/probability-dying-road-injury-has-dropped-worldwide-all-5-nations" target="_blank">report</a> released in January 2020 revealed that Switzerland’s roads are safe - and getting safer. </p><p>Only three countries in the world have a lower death rate on their roads - Singapore, Ireland and Sweden - while only two countries have a lower risk of death in the instance of a road injury (Slovenia and New Zealand). </p><p>This means that not only are Swiss roads safe, but health and emergency services infrastructure are also excellent. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1579005868_roads2.jpg" style="width: 646px; height: 430px;" title="Image: Depositphotos" /></p><p><i>Image: Depositphotos</i></p><p><strong>“Important protection measures”</strong></p><p>Guido Bielmann, a spokesperson for Swiss federal roads authority FEDRO, told The Local that road safety policies - particularly the launching of the Via Sicura action plan - were behind Switzerland’s safe roads. </p><p>“The Swiss Federal Council began in 2008 with project of Via Sicura, to make safer the Swiss roads,” Bielmann said. </p><p>“The measures for traffic safety included behaviour in traffic, infrastructure-security [and] prevention… important prevention measures were defined. </p><p><strong>READ: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191007/bern-implementing-pilot-pedestrian-countdown-light-project-to-improve-road-safety">How crossing a road in the Swiss capital of Bern is about to change</a> </strong></p><p>“By these measures, the existing laws and rules should be enforced and the accident black spots should be eliminated.</p><p>“On high-ways the maximal speed is 120 km/h.”</p><p>While the project - which means 'Street Safety' in Italy - can be seen as a complete success, Bielmann notes that road safety has been increasing in Switzerland for decades. </p><p>“In 1971, 1700 persons died in traffic accidents on Swiss roads. In 2016 there were 216. Conclusion: Via Sicura is really justified.”</p><p><strong>Via Sicura</strong></p><p>The initiative takes into account general road safety initiatives as well as specifically tailored policies which target Switzerland’s unique topography and challenges. </p><p>Higher punishments and better detection systems have been implemented for drink driving and other unsafe behaviour like speeding.</p><p><strong>READ: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190912/ten-strange-swiss-road-signs-you-need-to-know-about">Ten strange Swiss road signs you need to know about</a></strong></p><p>Similarly, monitoring systems for accident black spots - as well as a regular audit system - have been put in place. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1579005905_roads1.jpg" style="width: 646px; height: 430px;" title="Image: Depositphotos" /></p><p><i>Image: Depositphotos</i></p><p>Bielmann told The Local that drivers needed to be aware of the unique topography of the country - and remember to always drive carefully. </p><p>“It is important to know that Swiss topography is complicated (tunnels, bridges, curves) and traffic-density is high,” he said. </p><p>“So, driving carefully is very important. The measures help people to be more careful.”</p><p><strong>A worldwide improvement in road safety</strong></p><p>The <a href="http://www.healthdata.org/news-release/probability-dying-road-injury-has-dropped-worldwide-all-5-nations" target="_blank">report</a>, prepared by the American Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), looked at road mortality across the globe from 1990 until the present day. </p><p>Switzerland was among 170 of the 175 countries to see improvements in road safety over the three decade period. </p><p>Only the Central African Republic, Jamaica, Somalia, Swaziland, and United Arab Emirates have seen their roads become less safe. </p><p>The authors of the report said the positive results showed policy makers were making progress in understanding the nature of safer roads. </p><p>“Many factors affect the risk of road injuries, including vehicle and road safety and engineering; enforcement of speeding, seatbelt, and alcohol laws; and access to medical care,” said Spencer James, the lead research scientist with the IHME. </p><p>“It’s encouraging to find improvements globally in road injury mortality over the past three decades, though there is still considerable progress to be made since road injuries should be considered preventable.”</p><p>Despite the improvements, 54 million people were injured in road accidents in 2017 - with 1.2 million deaths. </p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}</style>