EXPLAINED: How to get a visa to retire in Switzerland

<p>Foreign nationals who have lived and worked in Switzerland for many years may want to remain here after they retire.</p><p>Then there are those who have never lived here at all, but once they become pensioners in their own countries, decide to move to Switzerland.</p><p>Whether or not this is possible depends on what nationality they have and other circumstances.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210622/explained-everything-you-need-to-know-about-retiring-in-switzerland/">EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about retiring in Switzerland</a></strong></p><p>It is much easier to retire in Switzerland for foreigners who have worked here and are holders of a B or C permit.</p><p>As they paid into the social security and pension scheme during their years of employment, they are entitled to the same benefits as Swiss citizens — provided they don’t renounce their permits after they retire and move out of Switzerland.</p><p><strong>The most important distinction is between citizens of EU / EFTA states and third countries.</strong></p><p>If you are a citizen of a EU / EFTA nation, you must have adequate financial resources to cover the cost of living in Switzerland after retirement — the exact amounts are determined on cantonal basis; you can check out what conditions apply in your region <a href="https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/en/home/sem/kontakt/kantonale_behoerden/adressen_kantone_und.html">here</a>.</p><p>You must also take out a health insurance policy that includes accident coverage.</p><p>Stays in Switzerland for up to 90 days within a six-month period don’t require authorisation. For longer stays, you will have to register with the cantonal migration office as a non-employed person.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210119/explained-what-non-eu-nationals-need-to-know-about-getting-a-swiss-work-permit/"><strong>EXPLAINED: How to get a work permit in Switzerland</strong></a></p><p><strong>The rules for third country nationals are stricter</strong></p><p>If you come from outside the EU / EFTA, you must apply for a visa with a Swiss diplomatic/consular mission in your country of residence.</p><p>They will check that you don’t have any criminal records.</p><p>You must be 55 years of age or older to move to Switzerland from abroad in order to retire. <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210622/explained-everything-you-need-to-know-about-retiring-in-switzerland/">The Swiss retirement age is 65.</a> </p><p class="p7"><span class="s2">You’ll need to demonstrate a close link to Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s2">This can be past residency, family ties, frequent holidays in Switzerland or real estate. This is then a decision for cantonal authorities and is often highly discretionary, with simply owning property not necessarily enough. </span></p><p>Also, in order to be considered, you must prove that you have enough financial resources to live in Switzerland without having to work or claim welfare benefits.</p><p>As part of the deal, you'll need to transfer the bulk of your financial interests to Switzerland. You can transfer your pension to Switzerland provided there's a bilateral arrangement with your country of origin. <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210622/explained-everything-you-need-to-know-about-retiring-in-switzerland/">More information is available here.</a> </p><p>And like your EU counterparts, you must have Swiss health and accident coverage.</p><p><strong>What about UK citizens?</strong></p><p>From January 1st 2021, UK citizens planning to retire in Switzerland are no longer eligible for the same facilitated access as nationals of the EU.</p><p>Rather, they will be subjected to the same requirements as third country nationals.</p><p><strong>Wealthy retirees have an advantage</strong></p><p>A little-known article of the Swiss law — Article 30 of the Federal Aliens Act — <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210216/increasing-number-of-rich-chinese-buy-swiss-residence-permits/">allows wealthy foreigners</a> from outside Europe to move to Switzerland.</p><p>Cantons can issue residence permits B to these people, if local authorities deem that there is a “significant fiscal interest” in such a move.</p><p>What exactly does “significant fiscal interest mean?” </p><p>This term is defined by each canton.</p><p>For instance, the lowest annual tax rate for a non-EU foreigner is 287,882 francs in Valais, 312,522 francs in Geneva, and 415,000 Vaud. </p><p>Every year, around 40 to 50 people ‘buy’ their way into Switzerland this way, as reported by <a href="https://www.tagesanzeiger.ch/reiche-chinesen-kaufen-aufenthaltsbewilligung-in-der-schweiz-907977366147">TagesAnzeiger</a>, which used the numbers published by the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).</p><p>Cantons don’t release the identities of these wealthy foreigners, justifying the lack of information with data protection laws.</p><p>What is known about this select group of people is that most of them live in canton Geneva. Next are Ticino, followed by Vaud, Zug and Bern. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210505/which-swiss-canton-has-the-most-millionaires/"><strong>READ MORE: Which Swiss canton has the most millionaires?</strong></a></p><p><strong>Just how much does it cost to live in Switzerland after retirement?</strong></p><p>Again, this depends on your canton of residence, as cost of living <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210622/explained-why-are-major-swiss-cities-so-expensive/">will be higher</a> in Zurich or Geneva than in central rural cantons.</p><p>As The Local <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210622/explained-everything-you-need-to-know-about-retiring-in-switzerland/">wrote</a> on Tuesday, “This question obviously depends a lot on your personal circumstances and lifestyle, however a recently completed study (from 2021) found that you should save around 14 percent of your [Swiss] salary in order to retire in Switzerland”. </p><p>You can get more information about whether you are qualified to retire in Switzerland from your <a href="https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/en/home/sem/kontakt/kantonale_behoerden/adressen_kantone_und.html">canton</a> or <a href="https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/en/home/sem/kontakt/kantonale_behoerden/adressen_kantone_und.html">SEM website</a>.</p><p><strong>EXPLAINED: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210622/explained-why-are-major-swiss-cities-so-expensive/">Why are major Swiss cities so expensive?</a></strong></p><div id="article-body"><section><div id="premium-container"><p class="p7"><em><strong><span class="s2">Please note: As with all of our explainers, they are intended as a guide only and do not constitute legal or financial advice. Please note: As with all of our explainers, they are intended as a guide only and do not constitute legal or financial advice. Please discuss any financial decisions with a certified expert in the field.
