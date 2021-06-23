EXPLAINED: How to get a visa to retire in Switzerland

Foreign nationals who have lived and worked in Switzerland for many years may want to remain here after they retire.

Then there are those who have never lived here at all, but once they become pensioners in their own countries, decide to move to Switzerland.

Whether or not this is possible depends on what nationality they have and other circumstances.

It is much easier to retire in Switzerland for foreigners who have worked here and are holders of a B or C permit.

As they paid into the social security and pension scheme during their years of employment, they are entitled to the same benefits as Swiss citizens — provided they don’t renounce their permits after they retire and move out of Switzerland.

The most important distinction is between citizens of EU / EFTA states and third countries.

If you are a citizen of a EU / EFTA nation, you must have adequate financial resources to cover the cost of living in Switzerland after retirement — the exact amounts are determined on cantonal basis; you can check out what conditions apply in your region here.

You must also take out a health insurance policy that includes accident coverage.

Stays in Switzerland for up to 90 days within a six-month period don’t require authorisation. For longer stays, you will have to register with the cantonal migration office as a non-employed person.

The rules for third country nationals are stricter

If you come from outside the EU / EFTA, you must apply for a visa with a Swiss diplomatic/consular mission in your country of residence.

They will check that you don’t have any criminal records.

You must be 55 years of age or older to move to Switzerland from abroad in order to retire. The Swiss retirement age is 65.

You’ll need to demonstrate a close link to Switzerland.

This can be past residency, family ties, frequent holidays in Switzerland or real estate. This is then a decision for cantonal authorities and is often highly discretionary, with simply owning property not necessarily enough.

Also, in order to be considered, you must prove that you have enough financial resources to live in Switzerland without having to work or claim welfare benefits.

As part of the deal, you’ll need to transfer the bulk of your financial interests to Switzerland. You can transfer your pension to Switzerland provided there’s a bilateral arrangement with your country of origin. More information is available here.

And like your EU counterparts, you must have Swiss health and accident coverage.

What about UK citizens?

From January 1st 2021, UK citizens planning to retire in Switzerland are no longer eligible for the same facilitated access as nationals of the EU.

Rather, they will be subjected to the same requirements as third country nationals.

Wealthy retirees have an advantage

A little-known article of the Swiss law — Article 30 of the Federal Aliens Act — allows wealthy foreigners from outside Europe to move to Switzerland.

Cantons can issue residence permits B to these people, if local authorities deem that there is a “significant fiscal interest” in such a move.

What exactly does “significant fiscal interest mean?”

This term is defined by each canton.

For instance, the lowest annual tax rate for a non-EU foreigner is 287,882 francs in Valais, 312,522 francs in Geneva, and 415,000 Vaud.

Every year, around 40 to 50 people ‘buy’ their way into Switzerland this way, as reported by TagesAnzeiger, which used the numbers published by the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

Cantons don’t release the identities of these wealthy foreigners, justifying the lack of information with data protection laws.

What is known about this select group of people is that most of them live in canton Geneva. Next are Ticino, followed by Vaud, Zug and Bern.

Just how much does it cost to live in Switzerland after retirement?

Again, this depends on your canton of residence, as cost of living will be higher in Zurich or Geneva than in central rural cantons.

As The Local wrote on Tuesday, “This question obviously depends a lot on your personal circumstances and lifestyle, however a recently completed study (from 2021) found that you should save around 14 percent of your [Swiss] salary in order to retire in Switzerland”.

You can get more information about whether you are qualified to retire in Switzerland from your canton or SEM website.

