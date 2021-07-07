How to get Switzerland’s immunity card in your Swiss canton

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">On Monday, June 7th, Switzerland finally released its Covid-19 certificate, which will provide certain rights and privileges to holders for travel and events.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Covid-19 certificate – otherwise known as the Covid-19 pass or the green pass – is available in paper and digital form.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">According to the Swiss government, the pass “provides documentary evidence that you have had a COVID-19 vaccination, have had and recovered from the disease or have tested negative”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Generally speaking, someone who is vaccinated, has recovered or who tests negative will receive a paper certificate with a QR code confirming their status.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Once they receive this, they can scan it into the Covid Certificate App - which then enables them to use their phone to store their status and show it where necessary.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s1">The app, which is linked to the certificate, is available for free. Here is the link for the <a href="https://apps.apple.com/ch/app/covid-certificate/id1565917320"><span class="s2">Apple App store here</span></a>, and <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ch.admin.bag.covidcertificate.wallet"><span class="s2">that for Android</span></a>. </span></p><p class="p2"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210607/covid-19-certificate-how-to-get-switzerlands-coronavirus-immunity-card-for-travel/"><strong><span class="s1">READ MORE: How to get Switzerland’s Covid-19 health pass</span></strong></a></p><p class="p2"><span class="s1">The certificates themselves however are issued by the cantons, meaning that the steps you need to take differ from place to place.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p2"><span class="s1">Here’s a breakdown of how to get the app in the largest cantons. <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/de/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/covid-zertifikat.html">More official information is available here</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p2"><strong><span class="s1">Zurich</span></strong></p><p class="p2"><span class="s1">In Zurich, fully vaccinated people will need to register <a href="https://zh.vacme.ch/">with the VacMe portal</a> and will receive a text message with a link to their Covid certificate after their vaccination. </span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">The certificate will then be sent by post if they have not received it at the time of vaccination, however a person must agree that their vaccination data be passed on in order to create the vaccination card.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p6"><span class="s3">Those who have not agreed will need to call +41 84 833 66 11 to have the certificate sent by post.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p8">If you have recovered from the virus need to fill in the following form (Switzerland wide), <a href="https://www.covidcertificate-form.admin.ch/">with evidence of a positive test</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p8">Click the following link to see which documents are sufficient to prove recovery.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p8"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210512/how-do-you-prove-youve-recovered-from-covid-in-switzerland/"><strong>UPDATED: How do you prove you’ve recovered from Covid in Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p class="p8"><strong>Geneva</strong></p><p class="p8">Geneva kicked off a test phase for issuing the certificates on June 14th, <a href="https://www.ge.ch/certificats-covid-19">with the government saying</a> anyone who has been vaccinated is entitled to apply for one, i.e. they may not receive it automatically.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p8">If you have not received your certificate and you were fully vaccinated before the 8th of June, you need to contact the general information line on 0800 909 400.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p8">From there, you will need to undergo a process of receiving four different SMS messages - yes, four - in order to get a digital Covid certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>More information about the <a href="https://www.ge.ch/certificats-covid-19/certificat-covid-personnes-vaccinees">rather complicated process is available here</a>.</p><p class="p8">If you were fully vaccinated after June 21st, you will receive a certificate of vaccination at the vaccination centre in either paper or digital form.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p8"><strong>Basel</strong></p><p class="p8">People vaccinated in Basel City before June 21st should have already received the certificate via letter or the post.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p8">If your second vaccination is after the 21st, you should have received paper evidence or digital evidence upon getting your second shot.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p8">In Basel Country, the same process must be followed by the relevant date is June 30th.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p8">If you have recovered from the virus need to <a href="https://www.covidcertificate-form.admin.ch/">fill in the following form (Switzerland wide)</a>, with evidence of a positive test.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p8">Click the following link to see which documents are sufficient to prove recovery.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p8"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210512/how-do-you-prove-youve-recovered-from-covid-in-switzerland/"><strong>UPDATED: How do you prove you’ve recovered from Covid in Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p class="p8"><strong>Bern</strong></p><p class="p8">Like in Zurich, fully vaccinated people will need to have been registered with the VacMe app in order to receive the certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p8">Once you have provided your consent to your data being passed on, you may download the certificate from the VacMe platform.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p8">Those who did not use the VacMe platform will receive the certificate in a letter.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p8">If you have recovered from the virus need to fill in the following form (Switzerland wide), <a href="https://www.covidcertificate-form.admin.ch/">with evidence of a positive test</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p8">Click the following link to see which documents are sufficient to prove recovery.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p8"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210512/how-do-you-prove-youve-recovered-from-covid-in-switzerland/"><strong>UPDATED: How do you prove you’ve recovered from Covid in Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p class="p8"><strong>What about the rest?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p8">We've detailed the largest Swiss cantons on the basis of population above.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p8">Generally speaking, the process will be the same for proving recovery in most if not all Swiss cantons.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p8">If you have recovered from the virus need to <a href="https://www.covidcertificate-form.admin.ch/">fill in the following form (Switzerland wide)</a>, with evidence of a positive test.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p8">To get your certificate, please contact cantonal authorities <a href="https://bag-coronavirus.ch/impfung/wann-kann-ich-impfen/#cantons">in your Swiss canton using the following link</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
Member comments