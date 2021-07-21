EXPLAINED: What can I deduct from my tax bill in Switzerland?

<p class="p1">Each and every year, those liable to pay tax in Switzerland - i.e. most workers - will need to complete a tax return.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Due to the complicated nature of tax returns, many internationals will often opt to have their return completed by an accountant or tax professional.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">It is also possible to do it yourself - and has gotten easier in recent years with tax declaration software and online returns.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">For those who have decided to do their own return - or are considering it - here are some common tax deductions you should know about.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Keep in mind however that there are variations from canton to canton, so check with local authorities.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The amount you will pay will also depend on whether you are married or not, with married couples - or those in registered partnerships - expected to complete their tax returns together (how romantic).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Also if you are a cross border worker, some of these deductions will apply to you but some will not.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210223/tax-rules-cross-border-workers-in-switzerland-need-to-know/"><strong>READ MORE: Tax rules cross-border workers in Switzerland need to know</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong>Covid-19</strong></p><p class="p1">The Swiss government has made several changes to the tax rules as a consequence of the Covid pandemic.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In addition to delaying the deadlines for when your tax is due, one major change impacting your 2020 return has been the rules around working from home.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Although working from home was made mandatory in Switzerland and is still recommended for anyone who can do it, Swiss employees will not be stopped from claiming work-related expenses.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">That means that even though you may have worked from home for some or all of the year, you will not be prevented from claiming travel expenses, meal expenses and standard expense deductions.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210308/what-freelancers-in-switzerland-need-to-know-about-tax/"><strong>READ MORE: What freelancers in Switzerland need to know about paying tax</strong></a></p><p class="p1">You can also claim for training expenses, provided it’s related to your work (no, your online sourdough course isn’t deductible, unless of course you’re a baker and in that case congratulations on working from home).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">On the other side however, you are not allowed to claim costs for working from home - i.e. rent, electricity etc for your ‘home office’.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Lunch</strong></p><p class="p1">If you have not been working from home, then you are allowed to deduct a flat rate for lunch.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">You are allowed to deduct CHF15 per day, which adds up to over CHF3,000 in a standard year.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If you’ve got a work canteen or your boss otherwise provides subsidised meals, you can claim 7.50 per day - around enough to buy you a cup of coffee in most Swiss cantons.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Childcare</strong></p><p class="p1">The high costs of childcare are a frequent complaint of many a parent in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While this of course varies dramatically from canton to canton, the average cost of a day in childcare in Switzerland is CHF130.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The average Swiss family spends 41 percent of their net income on childcare, <a href="https://medium.com/gokong/how-to-budget-for-childcare-costs-in-switzerland-31e4f024214a">three times the OECD average of 13 percent</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Fortunately, you are able to deduct childcare costs, including the costs of a private nanny.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In order to do so, you need to provide proof of payment. Parents can deduct a maximum of 10,100 francs per child per year (federal tax), <a href="https://en.comparis.ch/steuern/steuern/information/abzuege-schweiz-tipps">according to Swiss finance comparison site Comparis</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-647859" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/markus-winkler-yp02E31eH4I-unsplash-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="431" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Completing a tax declaration (Steuererklärung in German, déclaration fiscale in French or dichiarazione fiscale in Italian) can be incredibly difficult. Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash</em></div><p class="p1"><strong>Kids</strong></p><p class="p1">Having kids in Switzerland can be an incredibly expensive exercise.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Estimates suggest that a child will cost you around CHF200,000 from birth until it turns 20.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210406/how-much-does-it-cost-to-raise-a-child-in-switzerland/"><strong>READ MORE: How much does it cost to raise a child in Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Fortunately, you can deduct some of the expenses - at around CHF6,500 per year per child.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If you have a disabled dependent who is of age, you can also deduct the same amount per year, provided it costs you that amount or more to care for them.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Health insurance - and other forms of insurance as well</strong></p><p class="p1">Another cost which some foreigners find difficult to swallow at first is health insurance.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Fortunately, you can also deduct this.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In fact, you can deduct most of your insurance premiums from your tax in Switzerland, including health, accident, pension and life insurance.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The maximum you can deduct is 1,700 francs as an individual, or 3,500 francs for registered partners/married people.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Medical expenses</strong></p><p class="p1">In addition to health insurance, you can also deduct medical expenses from your tax.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While Swiss healthcare is such that most of your standard expenses will be free as a consequence of your medical insurance, expenses for additional treatment can be deducted.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In the most cases, this will be expenses related to dental care. The amount you can pay here is capped by the cantons, but is usually not more than five percent, according to Comparis.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Pensions</strong></p><p class="p1">Switzerland always has one eye on the future, which is why money paid into the pension fund can be deducted from your tax in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Money paid into your pillar 3a account is tax deductible, with a maximum deduction of CHF6,883 in 2021.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">You can also deduct payments made into your second pension pillar.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210521/how-much-should-you-save-for-a-comfortable-retirement-in-switzerland/"><strong>READ MORE: How much should you save for a comfortable retirement in Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></a></p><p class="p1">Donations</p><p class="p1">If you’re thinking of making a charitable donation, don’t just be motivated by the kindness of your heart - think of the tax benefits!</p><p class="p1">You can deduct charitable donations made in Switzerland, provided they are to public or non-profit organisations.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">You can deduct these donations up to 20 percent of your total income.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Travel<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Now we’d all love to deduct the costs of our trip to the Canary Islands, unfortunately this is limited to work-related travel expenses - but that includes travelling to work in some cases.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While these are likely to have been down on previous years, they can still be deducted as per usual.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">You can deduct the cost of travelling to work provided you do so via public transport, cycle or scooter. You are allowed to deduct up to CHF3,000.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If you travel to work via car, you can only do so in certain circumstances.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If you have a disability which prevents you from travelling via the above methods - bike, moped or public transport - then you can deduct your car expenses.</p><p class="p1">You may deduct car travel if you save more than an hour travelling by car (when compared to the other methods listed above), or where your home and/or your place of work are more than one kilometre from a public transport stop.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Debt</strong></p><p class="p1">You are allowed to set off any debt you have against your savings for the purposes of tax.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">You are allowed to deduct the interest paid on personal loans or credit cards, but not for car payments.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">We’ve tried to delve into how this works, but we don’t really understand it at all, so speak with a tax advisor for more information.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><em><strong>As with all of our tax and financial summaries, this is a guide only and should not be taken to constitute specific and tailored financial advice. For tax advice which is personalised to your situation, please contact an accountant or tax specialist.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></em></p>
