Can I celebrate Swiss National Day if I’m not vaccinated?

<p class="p1">Switzerland’s National Day will take place on Sunday, August 1st.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Due to the pandemic however, it is unlikely to look like previous celebrations.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210730/why-switzerland-celebrates-its-national-day-with-bonfires-and-brunch/"><strong>READ MORE: Why Switzerland celebrates its National Day with bonfires and brunch</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Events across Switzerland have been downsized. Even the Rütli celebration on the meadow where Switzerland was founded<span class="s1"> <a href="https://www.blick.ch/schweiz/schweizer-heiss-auf-feuerwerk-hier-wird-der-1-august-gefeiert-trotz-corona-id16706380.html"><span class="s2">is set to be limited to 600 people</span></a>, due to pandemic measures. </span></p><p class="p4">Some celebrations have however decided not to downsize. In the canton of Zug, authorities have pledged to hold the event as per normal - with one significant change.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">Only people who have a valid Covid certificate are allowed to attend the celebration, which is expecting more than 1,000 people.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">The Covid certificate must show full vaccination against the virus, recovery or a recent negative test.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">On its website, the city confirmed that access is only for those “with a valid Covid-19 certificate”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190801/why-the-swiss-national-day-is-celebrated-on-august-1st/"><strong>READ MORE: Why Switzerland celebrates its national day on August 1st</strong></a></p><p class="p4">"Unfortunately, this is currently the only way to hold an event without limiting the number of participants,” Dieter Müller, Head of Communication for the City of Zug, <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/in-zug-duerfen-nur-besucher-mit-zertifikat-an-die-1-august-feier-752125415582">told Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes on Wednesday</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">"Under the current conditions, the event would not have been feasible.</p><p class="p4">"It wouldn't have been worth holding a celebration anymore."</p><p class="p4"><a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/in-zug-duerfen-nur-besucher-mit-zertifikat-an-die-1-august-feier-752125415582">Some right-wing commentators have been critical of the decision</a> and plan to protest, saying the decision “tramples on the liberal spirit of Switzerland”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">Müller said he understood people may be against the decision “they are welcome to disagree and find this restriction good or bad”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4"><strong>What are the rules for celebrations and events?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p4">Of course, everyone is free to celebrate Swiss National Day in the manner that they like with or without a Covid certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">However, there are restrictions on larger groups for those without a certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4"><span class="Apple-converted-space">The virus does not take holidays and these rules will not be waived for August 1st.</span></p><p class="p4">Events with more than 1,000 people require cantonal approval and must ask all attendees for valid Covid certificates since June 26th.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">Events without a Covid certificate can have up to 1,000 people, provided they are all seated.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s3"><b>READ MORE: </b><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210609/what-will-switzerlands-covid-19-pass-allow-you-to-do/"><span class="s4"><b>What will Switzerland’s Covid-19 pass allow you to do?</b></span></a></span></p><p class="p7">A maximum of 250 people can celebrate inside without a certificate and a maximum of 500 can do so outside (non seated).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p7">Inside venues can only be filled to two-thirds of capacity.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
