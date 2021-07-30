Swiss weather update: Heavy rain and hail forecast for Friday and the weekend

On Friday afternoon, violent thunderstorms, heavy rain, squalls and large hail stones are expected to hit Switzerland, including the Zurich area, according to MeteoNews.

Auch heute sind lokal wieder unwetterartige #Gewitter mit #Starkregen, #Hagel und #Sturmböen möglich. Die genaue Zugbahn der Gewitter ist allerdings schwierig zu prognostizieren. Einen regelmässigen Blick auf den Niederschlagsradar (https://t.co/PSSm2JQlMR) lohnt sich. (ss) pic.twitter.com/8hRyKKj3iI — MeteoNews (@MeteoNewsAG) July 30, 2021

Saturday will bring more showers during the day, though they will be less intense.

Then, in the night of August 1st, thunderstorms will become increasingly intense on both sides of the Alps.

The forecast for the weekend calls for more rain.

Federal Office of Meteorology MeteoSwiss said that “the day of Saturday will evolve towards a degradation, quite sure at this stage”.

On Sunday, the national holiday, the western part of the country will be initially impacted by heavy downpour, gradually weakening later in the day.

In the north, the snowfall line will drop to 2,500 metres or lower, with the rain shifting further to the east and bringing changeable weather on the north side of the Alps.

“Cloudy and humid weather seem certain for the evening of August 1st”, MeteoSwiss reported.

However, at this point there are no alerts concerning flooding or rising water levels in lakes and rivers.