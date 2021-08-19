REVEALED: The most popular baby name in each Swiss canton

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Each year for more than three decades, the <a href="https://www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/en/home/statistics/population/births-deaths/first-names.html"><span class="s2">Federal Statistical Office</span></a> has been publishing the first names of infants born in Switzerland.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The most popular names in 2020 for girls were Mia, followed by Emma and Mila.</span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/girls.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="323" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-651632" /></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Emma ranked first in 2019, but Mia reclaimed the top spot in 2020 after being top of the pops in 2013, 2015 and 2016.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200818/revealed-switzerlands-most-popular-baby-names/"><strong><span class="s1">Revealed: Switzerland’s most popular baby names in 2020</span></strong></a></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">In total, there were 461 Mias born in Switzerland last year, followed by 407 Emmas and 350 Milas.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">For boys, Noah took the top spot, ahead of Liam and Matteo.</span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/boys.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="323" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-651633" /></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">While Liam was top in 2019, Noah reclaimed pole position that he held in 2010, 2011 and from 2013 to 2017.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Switzerland saw 507 Noahs born last year, followed by 372 Liams and 359 Matteos.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p><iframe style="border: none; overflow: hidden;" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSwissStatistics%2Fphotos%2Fa.560171831028225%2F1437766526602080%2F&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="379" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"></iframe></p><p class="p3">But as anyone who lives in Switzerland knows, nationwide trends mean very little, given the four large linguistic regions - and the remarkable diversity among the country’s 26 cantons.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><strong>What are the most common names in each linguistic region?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Switzerland’s domestic diversity when it comes to names is highlighted by the fact the two most popular names on a national basis are not the most popular in any one linguistic region other than the German-speaking part.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">Mia and Noah are the most popular names in German-speaking Switzerland as well as in the country as a whole, which is of course helped by the fact that around 60 percent of Switzerland speaks German.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Screenshot-2021-08-18-at-17.39.16.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="290" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-651791" /></p><p class="p3">French-speaking Switzerland, also known as Romandie, saw Gabriel and Emma top the charts in 2020.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">There were 156 Gabriels born in French-speaking Switzerland and 131 Emmas.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Screenshot-2021-08-18-at-17.39.00.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="301" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-651789" /></p><p class="p3">Sofia claimed top prize in the Italian-speaking part of the country, while Leonardo was far and away the biggest winner among the boys.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Screenshot-2021-08-18-at-17.39.08.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="397" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-651790" /></p><p class="p3">If you really want to be unique, then heading to the Romansh region in the canton of Graubünden is the place to be.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">The most popular girls’ name is a five-way tie between Daria, Laura, Lea, Lorena and Yuna, with two of each born in 2020.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">For the boys, Nic and Levin top the charts.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Screenshot-2021-08-18-at-17.39.24.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="437" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-651792" /></p><p class="p3"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20170302/18-interesting-facts-about-switzerlands-fourth-language-romansh/"><strong>18 interesting facts about Romansh, Switzerland’s fourth official language</strong></a></p><p class="p3"><strong>What about at a cantonal level?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">While there were some outliers - we’re looking at you Ticino and Graubünden - linguistic regions tended to coalesce around the same boys and girls names in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>Where more than one name is provided, it represents a tie between the names in top place. </p><p class="p3"><strong>Zürich (ZH)<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Mia</p><p class="p3">Boys: Noa</p><p class="p3"><strong>Aargau (AG)<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Mia</p><p class="p3">Boys: Noah</p><p class="p3"><strong>Bern / Berne (BE)<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Mia</p><p class="p3">Boys: Luca</p><p class="p3"><strong>Luzern (LU)<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Lina</p><p class="p3">Boys: Matteo</p><p class="p3"><strong>Thurgau (TG)<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Emilia</p><p class="p3">Boys: Noah</p><p class="p3"><strong>Uri (UR)<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Laura, Lorena</p><p class="p3">Boys: Luca</p><p class="p3"><strong>Schwyz (SZ)<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Lea</p><p class="p3">Boys: Leon</p><p class="p3"><strong>Obwalden (OW)<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Alina, Fiona, Mia, Leonie</p><p class="p3">Boys: Livio, Noah</p><p class="p3"><strong>Nidwalden (NW)</strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Lynn, Lia, Elin</p><p class="p3">Boys: Luca, Nevio, Timo</p><p class="p3"><strong>Glarus (GL)<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Fiona</p><p class="p3">Boys: Mauro</p><p class="p3"><strong>Zug (ZG)<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Mia</p><p class="p3">Boys: Matteo</p><p class="p3"><strong>Solothurn (SO)</strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Emilia, Lina</p><p class="p3">Boys: Noah</p><p class="p3"><strong>Basel Stadt (BS)</strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Emilia</p><p class="p3">Boys: Leon</p><p class="p3"><strong>Basel Land (BL)</strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Elena, Lina, Lia</p><p class="p3">Boys: Matteo</p><p class="p3"><strong>Schaffhausen (SH)<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Alina, Aurora, Emma</p><p class="p3">Boys: Matteo</p><p class="p3"><strong>Appenzell Ausserrhoden (AR)<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Lea</p><p class="p3">Boys: Ben, Laurin, Mattia, Silas</p><p class="p3"><strong>Appenzell Innerrhoden (AI)</strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Gianna, Malea</p><p class="p3">Boys: Noah</p><p class="p3"><strong>St Gallen (SG)<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Mia</p><p class="p3">Boys: Noah</p><p class="p3"><strong>Graubünden (GR)<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Emilia</p><p class="p3">Boys: Elia</p><p class="p3"><strong>Ticino (TI)<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Sofia</p><p class="p3">Boys: Leonardo</p><p class="p3"><strong>Vaud (VD)<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Emma, Zoe</p><p class="p3">Boys: Gabriel</p><p class="p3"><strong>Freiburg / Fribourg (FR)<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Emma</p><p class="p3">Boys:<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><strong>Valais / Wallis (VS)<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Emma</p><p class="p3">Boys: Gabriel</p><p class="p3"><strong>Neuchâtel (NE)<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Emma,</p><p class="p3">Boys:<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><strong>Genève (GE)<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Emma</p><p class="p3">Boys: Gabriel</p><p class="p3"><strong>Jura (JU)</strong></p><p class="p3">Girls: Emma, Luna</p><p class="p3">Boys: Liam</p><p class="p3"><strong>What about the most popular names overall?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">The same report didn’t only look at newborns, but also all names in Switzerland - providing a top 20 of both men and women.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">The list was compiled according to figures available on the 31st of December 2020, meaning that people born in 2021 have not yet been taken into account.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">In the men’s column, the name Daniel just beat out several other biblical names including Peter and Thomas, while Hans made an appearance in fourth.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">Christian came in fifth.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">Urs, the quintessential Swiss men’s name, came in 15th on the list.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">Names of Christian origin also dominated the women’s list, with Maria a clear winner of the first place award.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">This was followed by Anna and Sandra, with Ursula and Elizabeth rounding out the top five.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Screenshot-2021-08-18-at-19.36.41.jpg" alt="" width="921" height="923" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-651793" /></p>
