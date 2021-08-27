After 600 years of night watchmen, Lausanne gets first watchwoman

<p>Cassandre Berdoz began working as an assistant night watchwoman at the Lausanne cathedral on August 16th, the Swiss city announced Thursday.</p><p>"This is the first time that this position ... has been held by a woman, who is helping keep alive a tradition uninterrupted since 1405, while helping it evolve," it said in a statement.</p><p>Berdoz, it said, was likely the first woman to ever be officially appointed to the task anywhere in Europe.</p><p>The new watchwoman herself said she was thrilled with the new position.</p><p>"As far back as I can remember, this tradition has fascinated me, and I have always wanted to be a watchwoman," the Lausanne native said in the statement.</p><p>She is joining the ranks of male colleagues who have clambered to the top of the cathedral bell tower every single evening for the past 616 years.</p><p>All year round, from 10:00 pm to 2:00 am, the night watchman, wearing a big black hat and carrying a lantern, steps out to the bell tower railing to serve as a living clock for the people of the picturesque city on the shores of Lake Geneva.</p><p>The night watchmen, who once numbered in the tens of thousands across Europe, used to play a far more vital role.</p><p>Back when fire was a permanent threat to medieval towns and cities built in wood, he was an essential part of a network of watchmen, most of whom patrolled the streets.</p><p>From his perch, the cathedral watchman was tasked with sounding the alarm at the first whiff of smoke. </p><p>But as technology advanced, the once ubiquitous position became largely obsolete and the watchmen all but disappeared across the continent.</p><p>Lausanne is today one of 63 European towns and cities that still have night watchmen, Thursday's statement said.</p><p>Except for a few substitute stints, women have never held the position anywhere on the continent, it said, citing information from the European Guild of Night and Tower Watchmen.</p><p>"Lausanne is thus an equality pioneer" in this area, the city boasted.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210611/hear-ye-here-ye-this-swiss-city-is-looking-for-a-town-crier/">Hear ye, here ye! This Swiss city is looking for a town crier</a></strong></p>
