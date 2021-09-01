Working in Switzerland: A weekly roundup of the latest job news

<p><strong>Where the jobs are: The construction sector</strong></p><p>After a slowdown in 2020, Switzerland’s construction industry is quickly recovering.</p><p>One sign of this positive development and bright prospects for the future is that <a href="https://www.rts.ch/info/economie/12452007-le-secteur-de-la-construction-suisse-souffre-dune-penurie-dapprentis.html">construction companies</a> are looking for apprentices to be trained for future positions.</p><p>To encourage people to learn this trade, professional associations <a href="https://www.rts.ch/info/economie/12452007-le-secteur-de-la-construction-suisse-souffre-dune-penurie-dapprentis.html">highlight</a> “an extremely dynamic labour market, as well as opportunities for career development and higher education”.</p><p>“It's a very interesting job. You don't have to be an expert, but you still have to have some knowledge of mathematics”.</p><p>In case you are wondering about wages is in this industry, they are based on skills, such as building engineer, mason, etc.</p><p>On average, however, construction workers <a href="https://www.jobs.ch/en/salary/?canton=ch&term=building%20worker">earn</a> over 62,000 francs a year, though it can be less or more, based on specialisation.</p><p><strong>Important requirement for jobs in Switzerland: knowledge of languages</strong>Being monolingual nowadays, especially in a multilingual country like Switzerland, has become a serious professional handicap.</p><p>Recruitment experts stress that finding a good job in Switzerland depends (apart from skills) on how many languages a candidate knows and how fluently.</p><p>“Companies are increasingly using recruitment firms to find multilingual candidates, especially those who speak French, English and especially German", <a href="https://www.bilan.ch/carriere/les-langues-un-tremplin-professionnel">said</a> Annalisa Job (yes, this is really her name), spokesperson for the Adecco Switzerland group.</p><p><strong>Some companies make vaccinations obligatory for employees</strong></p><p>Even though Swiss law does not allow employers to impose Covid vaccinations on their employees, some companies have already started to do so.</p><p>Swiss airline, for instance, has made inoculations <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210825/swiss-airlines-makes-covid-vaccination-compulsory-for-pilots-and-cabin-crew/">compulsory</a> for cabin crews starting from November 15th.</p><p>And y Geneva's University Hospitals (HUG) <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210825/swiss-airlines-makes-covid-vaccination-compulsory-for-pilots-and-cabin-crew/">announced</a> that all medical personnel hired from September 1st will have to be vaccinated.</p><p>“We have an obligation to protect patients, staff and visitors. The hospital is safe, but we can further increase that security", HUG director Bertrand Levrat <a href="https://www.20min.ch/fr/story/vaccin-obligatoire-pour-les-futurs-employes-des-hug-957599627608">said.</a> </p><p><strong>Teleworking is not an option for everyone</strong></p><p>An i<a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210625/home-office-will-the-pandemic-change-the-way-switzerland-works/">ncreasing number of employees</a> in Switzerland would like to continue working from home, at least some of the time.</p><p>While a number of Swiss companies is making it possible, this option is not open to everyone.</p><p>For instance, it automatically excludes people whose presence in the physical workplace is necessary.</p><p>This includes apprentices, since they must legally be supervised throughout their training period, as well as junior employees who need hands-on experience to be able to develop their skills.</p><p>“In this context, teleworking will never be established on a full-time basis. On the other hand, it should easily be able to be set up one to two days a week, or even three in certain sectors”, <a href="https://www.20min.ch/fr/story/la-flexibilisation-du-travail-devrait-se-generaliser-au-moins-en-partie-447188639704">according to employment experts.</a></p><p><strong>Did you know? Most companies in Switzerland pay wages to their employees based on a 13-month system.</strong></p><p>The 13-salary system is not part of the Swiss labour law, though majority of employers use it.</p><p>When you get hired by a company that uses the 13-salary system, it means that your annual earnings are calculated on, and paid out in,13 instalments rather than 12.</p><p>Some companies don’t pay a 13th month’s salary but will pay higher monthly wages instead.</p><p>Your annual income will still be the same, it just depends on how it is divided – by 12 or 13.</p><p>You can find out more about this system here:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210524/explained-what-is-the-13th-salary-in-switzerland-and-how-is-it-calculated/"> EXPLAINED: What is the 13th salary in Switzerland and how is it calculated?</a></strong></p><p><strong>Useful links</strong></p><p>Looking for a job in Switzerland or just want a little more information about working here, then check out the following links. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210830/how-to-find-english-language-jobs-in-switzerland/"><strong>How to find English language jobs in Switzerland</strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210827/everything-you-need-to-know-about-annual-leave-in-switzerland/"><strong>Everything you need to know about annual leave in Switzerland</strong></a></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190826/getting-fired-in-switzerland-the-employment-laws-you-need-to-know-about/">Getting fired in Switzerland: The employment laws you need to know about</a></strong></p><p><em><strong>The jobs roundup is new addition and we’d welcome any feedback or suggestions for areas it should cover. Please email us at news@thelocal.ch</strong></em></p>
Member comments