How Switzerland’s new Covid certificate rule could impact cross-border shopping

<p>After implementing new, extended Covid certificate <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210913/today-switzerland-extends-covid-certificate-for-entry-to-restaurants-and-bars/">measures</a> from September 13th, the Federal Council is now considering what rules should be applied to travellers entering Switzerland from September 20.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.com/20210908/travel-new-swiss-entry-rules-could-include-quarantine-for-unvaccinated-arrivals/">Two options</a> are currently debated:</p><p>Under the first option, all unvaccinated arrivals or those who cannot show proof of having had the virus and recovered in the past six months, must show a negative test on arrival, regardless of where they come from. </p><p>Between four and seven days after having arrived in Switzerland, another test needs to be taken. </p><p>Both tests must be taken at the traveller’s expense. </p><p>The second option would require these arrivals to quarantine for ten days, with people allowed to leave quarantine from the seventh day with a negative test result. </p><p>The decision about which option the Federal Council will choose will be announced later in the week.</p><p><strong>Will cross-border shoppers who are not vaccinated, tested, or recovered from Covid be affected by these new rules?</strong></p><p>In principle, anyone who enters Switzerland after a stay abroad, is subject to the rules of the certificate extension.</p><p>"Exceptions are provided for cross-border commuters but not for people crossing the border for shopping or leisure”, <a href="https://www.tdg.ch/pour-faire-ses-courses-en-france-il-faudra-se-faire-tester-236999891438">according to Michael Gerber</a>, head of the law division at the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said.</p><p>"The adult population has had every opportunity to be vaccinated", <a href="https://www.tdg.ch/pour-faire-ses-courses-en-france-il-faudra-se-faire-tester-236999891438">FOPH said</a>, adding that the regulations must apply to all entries whether by "plane, train, boat, bus, car, bicycle or foot".</p><p>Given that tests for unvaccinated people will be payable from October 1st, the usual shopping in neighbour countries may no longer be <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20201216/switzerland-is-more-expensive-than-all-european-countries-new-study-shows/">significantly cheaper.</a></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210811/switzerland-set-to-end-free-covid-testing-for-unvaccinated-reports/">UPDATED: Unvaccinated must pay for Covid tests in Switzerland from October</a></strong></p><p>MPs agree that no exemptions should be made.</p><p>“Those who want to continue shopping abroad have the option of being tested or vaccinated," <a href="https://www.tdg.ch/pour-faire-ses-courses-en-france-il-faudra-se-faire-tester-236999891438">said</a> deputy Philippe Nantermod.</p><p>"Society cannot indefinitely accommodate people who refuse to make any effort to get the community out of the crisis”, he added.</p><p>Another MP, Charles Juillard <a href="https://www.tdg.ch/pour-faire-ses-courses-en-france-il-faudra-se-faire-tester-236999891438">also supports</a> restrictive measures for shoppers. “Anything that can get people to get vaccinated should be done”.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210913/today-switzerland-extends-covid-certificate-for-entry-to-restaurants-and-bars/">TODAY: Switzerland extends Covid certificate for entry to restaurants and bars</a></strong></p>
