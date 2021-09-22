UPDATE: Switzerland confirms only vaccinated Americans and Brits can enter

<p class="p1">On Monday, September 20th, Switzerland tightened its entry rules in order to combat the continued spread of Covid-19.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The update however led to some confusion, <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/das-bag/aktuell/medienmitteilungen.msg-id-85168.html">particularly as a press release from Switzerland’s Federal Council</a> said unvaccinated people or those who have not recovered from the virus recently would need to present a negative test “irrespective of where they are travelling from”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While this appeared to indicate that arrival from all countries was possible only with a negative test, the Swiss Secretariat for Migration (SEM) told The Local on Wednesday, September 22nd, that these entry rules only applied to Schengen countries and a handful of ‘third countries’ which were not deemed high risk.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">As a result, unvaccinated people arriving from the United States, the United Kingdom and several other high-risk countries will be restricted from entry to Switzerland until at least January, 2022.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Even those with proof of recent recovery from the virus - or who have evidence of a negative test - will be prevented from entering Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Switzerland’s SEM’s list of high-risk countries includes Schengen states, along with around 30 nations from across the globe.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While Australia, Canada, Singapore and Taiwan are on the list, several including India, Israel, the UK and the US are not.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/en/home/sem/aktuell/faq-einreiseverweigerung.html#accordion_10637237631632296861019">The official list can be seen here.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></a></p><p>Please keep in mind that Swiss citizens and residents are allowed to enter regardless of vaccination status, as are Americans or Brits who have a valid visa for a Schengen country. </p><p class="p1">The list of vaccines accepted for entry into Switzerland is relatively broad and includes several vaccines which are not approved for use in Switzerland itself.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The list can be seen at the following link.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210713/update-which-vaccines-are-accepted-for-entry-to-switzerland/"><strong>UPDATE: Which vaccines are accepted for entry into Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p><strong>Why the confusion?</strong></p><p>The reason for the confusion over the rules for entry is that two different Swiss government departments keep two separate lists of entry requirements. </p><p>This has occasionally made it difficult to provide accurate information as to which rules apply. </p><p>Switzerland's State Secretariat for Migration keeps a list of high risk countries, from which entry is only allowed in certain cases. </p><p>These exceptions include if the person has a visa for another Schengen state, if they're resident in Switzerland, if they're a Swiss citizen or if they've been vaccinated. </p><p>The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health up until recently also kept a list of high risk countries, although this has been abolished as of September 20th. </p><p>The FOPH does require those entering to be either vaccinated, recently recovered from the virus or possess a negative test - however these rules only apply to people who are not on the SEM high risk list. </p><p>Therefore, only those entering from non-high risk countries can do so if they are unvaccinated. They will however need to show a negative test or that they have recovered from the virus recently. <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210920/explained-what-are-switzerlands-new-travel-and-covid-certificate-rules/">Click here for more information</a>. </p>
