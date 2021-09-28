EXPLAINED: The hidden costs of owning a home in Switzerland

Switzerland is the only country in Europe where more people rent than own the home they live in.

That may still be the case at present, but rising rents are pushing many people to consider whether buying a house or apartment is right for them.

Obviously the major cost you’ll face is the property itself, but other fees such as legal costs, agent fees, taxes and the like can make the purchase a lot more expensive than you might otherwise think.

For first time home owners, many of the costs come as a surprise.

Here’s what you need to know about the hidden costs of owning a home in Switzerland.

Cantonal and municipal costs

OK, so this is probably worth an article in itself, but Switzerland’s cantonal system means there are in effect 26 different cantonal cost sets.

And while cantonal costs vary and municipal costs vary more.

Sewage, electricity, gas, water, heating and garbage costs are just some of those which are levied at municipal level.

This being Switzerland, some of these can occasionally be levied at cantonal level, so make sure you know about all of these costs – and who is actually levying them.

One relatively simple tip is to get the lowdown from the previous owner, which means you don’t have to reinvent the wheel when buying a home.

Shared costs

Another potential surprise is the way in which some costs are shared in Switzerland.

Sometimes this can be relatively obvious, such as maintenance costs for a shared elevator or garage, but new arrivals to Switzerland are sometimes surprised by how heating bills can in some cases be partially shared by everyone in an apartment complex.

Other costs may be shared, such as garden maintenance, snow clearing or costs for keeping things such as furnaces in compliance with new environmental regulations.

Property taxes

Lifelong renters may be unaware of how many costs there are associated with owning a home.

One of the major ones is property tax. All but seven Swiss cantons levy annual property taxes which can be anywhere up to two percent of the property value.

If you’re living in Aargau, Basel Country, Glarus, Schwyz, Solothurn, Zurich and Zug you will be happy to know that you don’t have to pay any property tax – although these aren’t exactly the cheapest cantons when it comes to buying a home or costs of living.

Eigenmietwert/Property rent value

For many arrivals from abroad, this can be a bit of a surprise, but the Eigenmietwert is a tax figure you should consider if buying a property.

Whether you are buying for an investment or not, you might need to calculate the Eigenmietwert figure, which is a theoretical rent value for the property.

While it will depend on a range of different things that your tax advisor or accountant is better placed to discuss, the Eigenmietwert fee will at least partially be offset by deductions, but it’s worth knowing about when you are considering buying.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Eigenmietwert is unpopular among many people. Politicians have pushed legislation to call for its removal for decades – including as recently as September 2021 – but it remains remarkably hard to kill.

Mortgage costs

Unless you bought the home outright, there’s a good chance you took out a mortgage in order to buy the property.

Keep in mind that while mortgage rates tend to be lower in Switzerland, the repayment periods are longer.

So while the longest you might pay your mortgage in other countries is 30 years, Swiss mortgages lasting between 50 and 100 years can be relatively common.

Maintenance costs

Maintenance costs are sometimes quite a shock for new buyers, who may be used to just calling the landlord every time a tap sprung a leak.

This amount will of course vary greatly, but older properties are likely to have higher maintenance costs for obvious reasons.

Keep in mind that some maintenance costs are shared, for instance for spaces in common, so you might not need to fork out for everything yourself.

Reservation costs

Although renting is more popular than buying in Switzerland, there’s still plenty of competition for apartments.

If you intend to buy the property, in some cases you will need to pay a reservation cost.

If this is due, the way it is calculated will differ depending on cantonal/municipal rules.

In some instances it is a flat fee, for instance 10,000 or 20,000 francs. In other cases, it will be a percentage figure – which can make the eventual fee much higher.

This money is of course put towards the purchase price, but you will need it in cash which can be a bit of a surprise for some.

Insurance

There are dozens of different types of insurance that you might need to pay as a home owner.

Some of these are optional and others are compulsory, but they can add up to a high monthly amount.

Insurance on the building can cost between 300 and 700 francs per year, while liability insurance is likely to be around the same.

Many insurance companies offer packages for home and contents, so it’s worthwhile shopping around to see which has the best rates and what is specifically protected.

As with any of our explainer articles, this report is intended as a guide only and should not take the place of legal advice.