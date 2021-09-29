Jobs in Switzerland roundup: Positive forecast for Swiss employment market

Swiss labour market to experience dynamic recovery

This is the latest finding of researchers Economic Research Center (KOF), who predict that the unemployment rate will drop to 2.8 percent in 2022 from 3 percent this year.

The long-term forecast is even more positive, with unemployment dipping to of 2.7 percent.

“The negative consequences of the pandemic on the labour market may be less severe than initially expected,” KOF said.

25 companies young professionals in Switzerland want to work for

Swiss placement and recruitment agency Academic Work conducted a survey among young professionals, asking them which employers they find most attractive in terms of reputation and success.

The result is a mixture of Swiss and international companies from a variety of sectors, both private and public.

These are the results:

Image: Academic Work

Geneva: Success of the job initiative

The cantonal initiative, which calls for the creation of 1,000 jobs annually in Geneva, has been successful. Supporters have collected 6,933 signatures —more than 5,400 required to bring the issue to the ballot box.

Launched by the left and the Geneva Trade Union Action Community (CGAS), the initiative demands that the canton and municipality create 1,000 jobs each year, the number of which would decrease proportionally as the unemployment rate — currently 5 percent — drops.

In Zurich, “equal opportunities for everyone”

The city council has voted to introduce a “non-discriminatory” hiring system for municipal employees , which is based on anonymous applications.

Under this scheme, only the candidate’s qualifications will be taken into account: details such as name, origin, gender, age, and marital status will no longer be recognisable when assessing applicants.

“Gender and origin often influence our judgment, even if subconsciously,” according to Zurich deputy Përparim Avdili, who is behind this project.

“Everyone should have the same opportunities,” she said.

Did you know?

If you are a job seeker in Switzerland, you can conduct your search through various recruitment agencies.

But there is also an online platform created by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), which allows you to do a job search, register for employment, and submit your application.

It also provides practical information for job seekers, including tips on applying for employment.

More information about this platform can be found here.

