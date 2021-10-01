EXPLAINED: When and how should you renew your Swiss residence permit?

<p>Depending on the kind of permit you have, it may have to be renewed each year or only after five years of residency.</p><p>In either case, you should be aware of the deadlines and procedures for extension, but the process is fairly simple.</p><p>Typically, you will receive a letter from local authorities approximately six weeks before the deadline reminding you to renew. There will also be an application form that you will need to fill out.</p><p>It must be submitted to your commune of residence no earlier than three months and no later than two weeks prior to the expiration date.</p><p>You will need to present your residence permit and passport, which must remain valid for at least three months after the date of permit’s expiration.</p><p>The cost of renewal varies from one commune to another and is determined by the kind of permit you have.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210119/explained-what-non-eu-nationals-need-to-know-about-getting-a-swiss-work-permit/">What you need to know about getting a Swiss work permit</a></strong></p><p><strong>It all sounds pretty painless, but wait</strong></p><p>In 2019, Switzerland enforced <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191231/stricter-language-requirements-for-foreigners-in-switzerland/">new rules</a> making the granting of a permit, as well as its renewal, dependent on the applicant’s integration into Swiss society.</p><p>Among prerequisites for obtaining and retaining a permit is proficiency in the language of the region where the applicant lives, though people whose native tongues are German, French, or Italian are exempted from this rule.</p><p>Other requirements pertain to good behaviour and respect of law, order, and Switzerland’s values in general.</p><p>Those who don’t meet this criteria could have their permits revoked or not renewed.</p><p><strong>What happens if you don’t renew your permit in time?</strong></p><p>That would fall under the category of “bad luck”.</p><p>The authorities could take special circumstances, such as serious illness, debilitating accident, or another extreme situation into consideration and make an exception, but you shouldn’t count on that.</p><p>Basically, if you let your permit lapse, you will lose your right to live and work in Switzerland.</p><p>The best you could hope for is to remain here as a tourist <a href="https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/en/home/themen/einreise/faq.html">for no longer</a> than 90 days within any 180-day period.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210108/explained-five-things-you-should-do-when-you-move-to-switzerland/">EXPLAINED: Five things you need to do when you move to Switzerland</a></strong></p>
Member comments