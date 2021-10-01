Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

No more adverts for Spanish strawberries at Aldi

A Swiss consumer group has asked the supermarket chain to stop advertising Spanish strawberries in winter because such ads “blur the notion of seasons”.

“When the Swiss berries arrive in May, consumers have already switched to summer fruits”, according to the Consumer Federation of French-speaking Switzerland (FRC).

The group points out that “local products are superior to foreign ones in terms of sustainability, whether concerning damage to the environment or the lack of protection for agricultural workers”.

For its part, Aldi promised to give up advertising strawberries from Spain outside of the strawberry season in Switzerland.

“Our philosophy is that regional and seasonal products are important. We attach great importance to Switzerland as a country and we are constantly expanding our range of Swiss products”, Aldi noted.

La FRC fait bouger les lignes.Notre enquête sur le marketing des fraises hors saison incite @ALDI_SUISSE à cesser la publicité pour la fraise espagnole hors saison. La voie est ouverte. Les autres distributeurs peuvent s'y engager.https://t.co/j6tjNOlQfo — FRC (@frc_CH) September 30, 2021

Goodbye summer, see you (hopefully) next year

Although the first official day of autumn was on September 22nd, Switzerland experienced warm and sunny weather in the past week.

However, this will soon change, as meteorologists predict that colder weather is coming our way.

From Sunday afternoon, heavy rain is likely to fall and the snowfall line will drop to the altitude of 1,000 metres at the beginning of the week.

Also from Monday, temperatures will go down significantly to around 10 degrees in most regions.

People in Switzerland live into their 80s

New data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) shows how life expectancy has risen among Swiss population in the past century and a half.

As the chart below shows, a man born in Switzerland in 1876 was expected to live just 40 years, while a woman born the same year outlived her male counterpart by just a year or so.

The life expectancy curve rose gradually over the next 144 years, with the exception of a dip for people born in 1920.

Boys born in 2020 are expected to live into their late 80s, with girls outliving them by a few years.

Swiss Post’s new crypto stamp represents “a milestone in stamp history”

For those who are accustomed to using just ordinary paper stamps that you lick and stick on the envelope, here is the explanation of this new concept from the Swiss Post:

“At first glance, the Swiss Crypto Stamp looks like any ordinary stamp. It is self-adhesive, shows the Matterhorn and the moon on a blue background, and has a face value of 8.90 francs. Owners can use it to frank postal items just like any other stamp. But the actual crypto stamp is digital. Every physical Swiss Crypto Stamp provides access to a digital stamp stored in a blockchain”.

If you don’t understand what this means don’t worry, you are not alone.

