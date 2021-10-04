Switzerland weather: Snow and rain predicted in various regions

We knew it would come sooner or later, and we were right: the summer-like weather that most of Switzerland enjoyed throughout much of September and the first days of October is now officially over, according to meteorologists.

Depending on where you are, you might be hit by waves of rain or even snow this week.

From Monday and until the end of the week, temperatures will drop into the single-digit range in the mornings, rising only slightly in the afternoon.

It will rain sporadically throughout most of the country, but the heaviest and most continuous rainfall is predicted for Ticino, where a total of 150 to 250 millimetres of rain will be dumped.

It will be wet in Ticino this week. Photo by Todd Diemer on Unsplash

By the middle of the week, the snow line will drop from high Alpine areas to 1,300 metres, although snowflakes at lower altitudes are not excluded.

On the weekend, sun should again peek through the clouds, at least in some places.

However, temperatures of 20 degrees or more experienced in the last weeks are now a thing of the past. They will raise to a maximum of 14 to 16 degrees.

