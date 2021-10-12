Have your say: What are the best banks for foreigners in Switzerland?

Swiss banks might be known around the world for being safe and for asking few questions about where you got your money.

For day-to-day banking however, things can get a little tricky – particularly if you are not a Swiss citizen.

In September, The Local Switzerland reported on the difficulties faced by Americans in getting a bank account in Switzerland.

READ MORE: Why are Americans being turned away from Swiss banks?

A number of readers got in touch with us to tell us that while getting an account as an American was difficult, it was possible – although you might need to shop around.

The following form lets you have your say on banking in Switzerland.

Was it easy? Was it hard? And do you have a hot tip for us?

Please let us know.

Daniel at The Local Switzerland.