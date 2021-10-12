PAYWALL FREE

Have your say: What are the best banks for foreigners in Switzerland?

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalswitzer
cost of livingliving in switzerland

Share this article
A woman uses her card to buy something online
Do you have an inside tip for a good bank that foreigners can use in Switzerland? Let us know. Photo by Pickawood on Unsplash
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalswitzer

Finding a good bank in Switzerland can be difficult as a foreigner. Let us know how you found yours - or if you’ve had difficulties.

Swiss banks might be known around the world for being safe and for asking few questions about where you got your money. 

For day-to-day banking however, things can get a little tricky – particularly if you are not a Swiss citizen. 

In September, The Local Switzerland reported on the difficulties faced by Americans in getting a bank account in Switzerland. 

READ MORE: Why are Americans being turned away from Swiss banks?

A number of readers got in touch with us to tell us that while getting an account as an American was difficult, it was possible – although you might need to shop around. 

The following form lets you have your say on banking in Switzerland. 

Was it easy? Was it hard? And do you have a hot tip for us? 

Please let us know. 

Daniel at The Local Switzerland. 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Lex Koller: What are Switzerland’s rules for foreigners buying property?
FOR MEMBERS

Lex Koller: What are Switzerland’s rules for foreigners buying property?

What is Swiss liability insurance and do you need it?
FOR MEMBERS

What is Swiss liability insurance and do you need it?

7 things about life in Switzerland you’ll probably never get used to
FOR MEMBERS

7 things about life in Switzerland you’ll probably never get used to

Property in Switzerland: Where are house prices rising the fastest?
FOR MEMBERS

Property in Switzerland: Where are house prices rising the fastest?

FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What are Switzerland’s rules for Airbnb rentals?

FOR MEMBERS

Why is Switzerland divided into 26 cantons?

FOR MEMBERS

Residence permits: How EU and EFTA citizens can live, work and stay in Switzerland

FOR MEMBERS

Reader question: Does owning a second home in Switzerland give me the right to live there?