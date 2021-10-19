UPDATED: What are the Covid rules on Swiss ski slopes this winter?

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Swiss government agreed with ski resorts on Tuesday afternoon that the Covid certificate will not be required to hit the ski slopes this winter.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">The agreement came after a long debate about which protective measures should be introduced in the coming season, <a href="https://www.blick.ch/wirtschaft/maske-in-der-gondel-reicht-keine-zertifikatspflicht-auf-schweizer-pisten-id16919313.html"><span class="s3">Swiss news outlet Blick reported on Tuesday</span></a>. <span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">The main question was whether the Covid certificate would be required in chairlifts or on the slopes in general, <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211019/breaking-switzerland-will-not-require-covid-certificate-for-winter-sports/">as it is in Switzerland’s neighbours</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">Somewhat surprisingly, the Covid certificate - which shows if someone has been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative for the virus - will not be required to hit the slopes in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210920/how-visitors-can-get-a-covid-certificate-in-each-swiss-canton/"><b>Canton-by-canton: How visitors can get Switzerland’s Covid certificate</b><span class="s4"><b></b></span></a></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">The Covid certificate will not be required to ski or snowboard - nor will it be required to take chairlifts.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">It will however be required in bars and restaurants in the ski area, although people eating and drinking on terraces and balconies will not need a valid certificate. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">Masks will be required in chairlifts and on mountain railways and cable cars.</span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">This therefore means the rules in these areas reflect those in public transport. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">Ski areas are however free to put in place a Covid certificate requirement if they deem it appropriate. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Some, such as the Fideriser Heuberge ski resort in Graubünden, have indicated that they will require a Covid certificate for skiing or taking chairlifts.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2"><b>Will these rules be in place throughout the winter?</b></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">The government said on Tuesday that it was confident the upcoming season would be safe despite not requiring the Covid certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1"><a href="https://www.watson.ch/schweiz/coronavirus/742012390-keine-zertifikatspflicht-fuer-schweizer-pisten-masken-in-der-gondel">Swiss news outlet Watson reported on Wednesday</a> that authorities were reluctant to place further restriction on winter sports activities after the industry suffered a 24 percent drop in revenue last year. </span></p><p>Federal Office of Public Health spokesperson Patrick Mathys said however that safety was the priority and that the government rather than ski resorts would be making the ultimate call. </p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">When making the announcement, the government was careful to reiterate that it had the final word on whether to change, i.e. tighten, the rules on the ski slopes. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">Rudolf Hauri, President of the Association of Cantonal Doctors, indicated he was uncertain about whether the decision to not require Covid certificates was the right one – <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/was-sagen-die-experten-zur-zunahme-der-impfdurchbrueche-383628341099"><span class="s3">and suggested it would be subject to review</span></a>. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">“As of now, I can’t tell you whether it’s the right way. That remains to be seen, I think the last word has not yet been said in this case.”</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">At the same press conference, government spokespeople said more needed to be done to boost the country’s flagging vaccination rate. </span></p>
