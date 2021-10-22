CHARTS: Which Swiss cantons have the highest vaccination rates?

<p class="p1">Switzerland kicked off its vaccination campaign in late December 2020, becoming among the first countries to start administering jabs.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Ten months later, Switzerland trails most other European countries - and the EU average - when it comes to vaccination rates.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210831/covid-19-vaccines-why-is-switzerland-lagging-behind-other-eu-countries/"><strong>Covid-19 vaccines: Why is Switzerland lagging behind other EU countries?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">In mid-October, Switzerland announced a nationwide vaccination ‘offensive’, <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211014/explained-what-will-switzerlands-vaccine-week-look-like/">which includes a vaccination week in the middle of November.</a><span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What is the Covid vaccine situation in Switzerland - and how does it compare?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">As at October 22nd, 61 percent of people have been vaccinated in Switzerland fully against Covid.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This compares to 64 percent in the EU, 70 percent in Italy, 67 percent in France and 65 percent in Germany.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In Switzerland, 65 percent have been vaccinated with one shot, compared to 68 percent in both Germany and the EU, 75 percent in France and 77 percent in Italy.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><iframe style="width: 100%; height: 600px; border: 0px none;" src="https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/coronavirus-data-explorer?zoomToSelection=true&facet=none&pickerSort=asc&pickerMetric=location&hideControls=true&Metric=People+vaccinated+%28by+dose%29&Interval=7-day+rolling+average&Relative+to+Population=true&Align+outbreaks=false&country=CHE~European+Union~ITA~DEU~FRA" loading="lazy"></iframe></p><p> </p><p class="p1"><strong>Which cantons have vaccinated the most people?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Basel City leads the way in Switzerland when it comes to how many people have been fully vaccinated.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In Basel City, 66 percent of people are fully vaccinated, followed by Ticino (65.9 percent).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Zurich, Switzerland’s most populous canton, has vaccinated 65 percent of the population, while Zug, Vaud and Basel Country have all vaccinated more than 64 percent.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In contrast to the above cantons which are largely urban, rural cantons have the lowest vaccination rates.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Appenzell Innerrhoden (51.9 percent) and Obwalden (52.5 percent) are ten percentage points behind the national average.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/bag_covid_19_persons_geography_21_Oktober_2021.jpg" alt="A table of cantonal vaccination rates in Switzerland as at October 22nd, 2021. Photo: FOPH" width="646" height="665" class="size-full wp-image-660961" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>A table of cantonal vaccination rates in Switzerland as at October 22nd, 2021. Photo: FOPH</em></div><p>The map of where at least one dose has been administered shows the largely regional and rural northeast of the country lags the rest. </p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/bag_covid_19_persons_geography_21_Oktober_2021-1.jpg" alt="A map of doses administered across the country" width="646" height="575" class="alignnone wp-image-660959 size-full" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>An updated list of first vaccination doses, as at October 22nd, in Switzerland: Image: FOPH</em></div><p class="p1"><strong>How does Switzerland collate vaccine data?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">In Switzerland, the exact data varies due to lags in reporting in different areas and the way in which the Swiss government historically collated confirmed vaccinations.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Unlike most countries, Switzerland previously did not provide detailed data on the percentage of the population which has received a vaccination - other than on a nationwide basis.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While a nationwide figure of how many people have received one dose - and how many are fully vaccinated - is released, in the cantons the government releases data on how many shots have been administered per 100,000 people.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Although this still provided some indication as to how many vaccines have been given in a particular canton, it did not provide an accurate figure as to the percentage of partially and fully vaccinated people.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Now however, Switzerland issues up to date vaccination information here which shows the percentage of partially and fully vaccinated people - <a href="https://www.covid19.admin.ch/de/vaccination/persons?geoView=table&geo=CHFL">along with the total number of administered doses - in each and every canton</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
