How powerful is the Swiss passport?

<p>In Switzerland, around one in four residents come from abroad. While plenty want to become Swiss, they've not done so due to the difficulty in obtaining the little red book. </p><p>In 2019, the last year for which statistics are available, just over 41,000 foreigners received their Swiss passports. This number is slightly lower than in 2017 (about 45,000) and 2018 (42,5000).</p><p>Unlike many other countries, being born in Switzerland doesn’t automatically mean the person is Swiss if their parents were born abroad and still hold foreign passports.</p><p>But anyone who has managed to get their hands on a Swiss passport should know they have one of the world's most powerful. That's according to a new study <a href="https://www.henleyglobal.com/download/hpi-2021?s=1&formID=76848bba207a9cfee9b554df25a43c97" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the London law firm Henley & Partners</a>, which ranked Switzerland's passport as the equal fourth strongest worldwide.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210311/in-numbers-how-many-people-become-swiss-each-year/"><strong>IN NUMBERS: How many people become Swiss each year – and where do they come from?</strong></a></p><p>The rankings are on the basis of the amount of visa-free countries a person holding that passport can visit (on the basis of 2021 immigration rules). </p><p>Anyone holding a Swiss passport can visit 186 countries on a visa free basis, ranking Switzerland alongside New Zealand and Belgium in sixth position. </p><p>Top place was taken out by both Japan and Singapore, who can visit 192 countries visa free. </p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-662213" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/20211012_PasseportIndex_EN_TheLocal-1.jpg" alt="A graph shows the countries with the strongest passports" width="646" height="646" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Which country has the strongest passport? Graph prepared by <a href="https://statista.com/">Statista</a> for The Local.</em></div><p><strong>Where do other countries rank?</strong></p><p>There are big differences in the number of countries that can be visited visa-free or with a visa-on-arrival.</p><p>Citizens of Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain can visit 189 countries visa-free with their passports. </p><p>Holders of a UK and US passport can head off to 185 countries without having to figure out visa paperwork. Australians can visit 184 countries visa-free. </p><p>Austrian and Danish citizens are allowed to travel to 188 countries without an explicit entry permit.</p><p>At the other end of the scale are some passports which only allow entry to a handful of countries. </p><p>Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan have the weakest passports in terms of areas citizens can travel to without an entry permit – they have visa-free access to less than 30 countries worldwide.</p><p><strong>How does the study work?</strong></p><p>The law firm Henley & Partners evaluates data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), among other factors, and provides travellers with information on which countries they can travel to with their passports and whether a visa is required.</p><div class="page" title="Page 2"><div class="section"><div class="layoutArea"><div class="column"><p>Each passport is scored on the total number of destinations that the holder can access visa-free. For each travel destination, if no visa is required, then a score of 1 is given to that passport. This also applies if passport holders can obtain a visa on arrival, a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) upon entry.</p><p>For countries that require a visa or where a passport holder has to apply for a government-approved electronic visa (e-Visa) before departure, a score of zero is given. The same applies if they need pre-departure approval for a visa on arrival.</p></div></div></div></div><p>The country ranking, however, does not take into account the current travel restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic of which there are many. </p><p>For instance Swiss passport holders – and other EU citizens – are not currently allowed to travel to Australia. </p><p>However, US president Joe Biden announced recently that the US will let vaccinated Europeans enter the country from November.</p>
