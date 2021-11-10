Reader question: Which Swiss canton has the highest minimum wage?

<p class="p1">In June 2021, Basel City became the latest Swiss canton to <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210616/will-zurich-introduce-a-minimum-wage/">put in place a minimum wage</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This means that five of Switzerland’s 26 cantons have now put in place a minimum standard.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Minimum wage in Switzerland operates in a complex and sometimes confusing fashion.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Employers in cantons without a minimum wage standard are not however free to pay their workers whatever they like.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Wages will be set by collective agreements, a consequence of Switzerland’s strong union sector.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This is illustrated by the fact that cleaners are paid at a higher rate than minimum wage in each canton which has a minimum standard.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211110/what-do-cleaners-earn-in-switzerland-and-where-do-they-earn-the-most/"><strong>READ MORE: What do cleaners earn in Switzerland – and where do they earn the most?</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong>Which Swiss cantons have a minimum wage?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Five Swiss cantons have a minimum wage: Jura, Geneva, <span class="s1">Neuchâtel, </span><span class="s2">Ticino and Basel.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4">Neuchâtel was the first to put in a minimum standard, doing so in 2017, following on from a referendum decision in 2011.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">Jura was second, doing so in November of 2017. Geneva (November 2020) and Ticino (January 2021) followed suit.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">Basel is expected to implement the minimum standard at the start of 2022, just over six months after the referendum of June 2021.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">Minimum wage appears to be more popular in Latin Switzerland, with only one German-speaking canton having put a minimum standard in place.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s3">In 2014, Switzerland held a referendum on whether to set the minimum wage at CHF22 federally, <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200928/everything-you-need-to-know-about-minimum-wage-in-switzerland/">but the move was rejected</a>. </span></p><p class="p4"><strong>What is the highest?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p4">Geneva’s minimum wage of CHF23 per hour is not only the highest in Switzerland, <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210615/which-swiss-cantons-have-a-minimum-wage/">but it is believed to be the highest standard in the world</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">While the Basel proposal was also for a minimum wage of CHF23 per hour, the government’s counter proposal - which was accepted at the referendum - <a href="https://www.unia.ch/de/arbeitswelt/von-a-z/mindestlohn">was for a minimum standard of CHF21 per hour</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">In Neuchâtel, the minimum wage is set at CHF20.08 per hour. In Jura, the minimum wage is CHF20 per hour.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">Ticino’s minimum wage of CHF19 per hour is therefore the lowest cantonal minimum standard in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><table style="border-collapse: collapse; width: 100%;"><tbody><tr><td style="width: 50%;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><strong>Canton</strong></span></td><td style="width: 50%;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><strong>Wage level (per hour)</strong></span></td></tr><tr><td style="width: 50%;"><em>Geneva</em></td><td style="width: 50%;">CHF23</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 50%;"><em>Basel City</em></td><td style="width: 50%;">CHF21*</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 50%;"><em>Neuchâtel</em></td><td style="width: 50%;">CHF20.08</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 50%;"><em>Jura</em></td><td style="width: 50%;">CHF20</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 50%;"><em>Ticino</em></td><td style="width: 50%;">CHF19</td></tr><tr><td style="width: 50%;" colspan="2">*<em>Will be implemented in 2022</em></td></tr></tbody></table><p>Zurich has discussed the idea at length, however no uniform standard has been set. </p><p>In the southern canton of Valais, activists are pushing to launch a referendum for a minimum wage, <a href="https://www.blick.ch/incoming/volksinitiative-im-wallis-bald-der-sechste-kanton-mit-mindestlohn-id16913319.html">which would make it the sixth canton to have one in place</a>. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210616/will-zurich-introduce-a-minimum-wage/"><strong>READ MORE: Will Zurich introduce a minimum wage?</strong></a></p><p class="p4"><strong>How does minimum wage work in Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p4">As illustrated above, minimum wage in Switzerland is influenced by a variety of factors.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">This includes collective agreements and union negotiated conditions.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p6"><span class="s3">Generally, collective agreements will be negotiated by trade union representatives and will apply to an entire industry or in an entire canton, meaning that you yourself do not need to negotiate. </span></p><p class="p6"><span class="s3">There are however some jobs or industries – usually for jobs with higher incomes or which are less common – where negotiations will take place on an individual basis. </span></p><p class="p6"><span class="s3">More information about the minimum wage in Switzerland can be found at the following link.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s3"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200928/everything-you-need-to-know-about-minimum-wage-in-switzerland/"><b>Minimum wage in Switzerland: What you need to know</b><b></b></a></span></p>
