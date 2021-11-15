Switzerland set to approve booster shots for all amid surge in infections

Swiss tabloid Blick reported on Sunday that booster vaccinations against Covid will be approved at a government meeting on November 17th.

While boosters look set to be approved on Wednesday, there is as yet no indication as to when the first booster shots will be administered.

According to the plan, everyone over the age of 12 will be eligible for a booster, provided they’ve had their second dose of the vaccine more than six months ago.

Swiss vaccine boss Christoph Berger made the recommendation to approve boosters amid skyrocketing Covid infections in Switzerland.

On Friday, Switzerland recorded more than 4,000 cases for the first time since January.

Despite an increase in cases, 24.2 percent of hospital capacity remains.

Blick reports that the information about the pending approval was leaked on Saturday evening. Berger said on Friday that the focus was on people in high risk groups, “when we have that under control, the others (boosters) will come”.

Booster vaccinations for people in risk groups started on November 15th across the country.

Several other countries have opened up booster shots to the general population, including Austria, Norway, Germany, France, Italy and England.

Information from Israel shows booster vaccinations provide significant protection against the virus.

Thomas Steffen, who sits on the board of the Association of Cantonal Doctors, told Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes that boosters “undoubtedly help to reduce the burden of illness and thus also the burden on hospitals.”

