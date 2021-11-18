REMINDER: Deadline approaches for all changes to Swiss health insurance

Switzerland’s world-class healthcare system comes with a price, but while most options are costly, choosing the right plan can save you hundreds of francs per month.

In many cases, you can get the same benefits as you currently get but for a lower price. If you want to change your policy or provider, you need to make changes for the upcoming year by November 30th.

READ MORE: Five tips for getting cheaper health insurance in Switzerland

This can be the case particularly for foreigners in Switzerland, who may have come to the country and been signed up for an insurance plan – for instance through recommendations from friends or workmates – without properly knowing the ins and outs of the healthcare system.

The following guide provides info on how to change your healthcare provider, but keep in mind that if you want to cancel your current plan and switch to another one, you must notify your carrier, by registered post, by November 30th at the latest.

READ MORE: How to change your health insurance carrier in Switzerland

If you aren’t sure yet if you want to change, there’s still time, but you better get things moving ASAP.

The Swiss healthcare system can be difficult to work out for people who have spent a long time in Switzerland, so don’t despair if you find it a little tricky.

The following guide has all the information you need about Switzerland’s healthcare system, with valuable information on choosing the right provider.

Everything you need to know about health insurance in Switzerland